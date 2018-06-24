Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party with Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have grabbed the headlines were since they set foot in Mumbai. Their dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra on Thursday night was extensively reported in media. Later, Nick also posted a sweet video as Instagram story that only fuelled matters more.

Now, Priyanka has gone a step further and introduced Nick to her Bollywood buddies. On Friday night, Priyanka hosted a dinner which also served as a house-warming party for her plush new sea-facing apartment, reported Bollywoodlife.com.

Early in the evening, Alia Bhatt was photographed entering the complex. So did Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra. Mushtaq Sheikh was also spotted at the dinner.

While many from Bollywood including stars like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar and a host of others are in Bangkok for the ongoing IIFA Awards 2018, few others like Alia have stayed back in Mumbai. The Raazi actor made it to Priyanka’s intimate party despite pouring rain. Parineeti, who is busy with projects like Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, too came to meet Nick.

