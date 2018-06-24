 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party with Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas party with Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra. See pics

While many from Bollywood are away in Bangkok for IIFA 2018, celebs like Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra went for a dinner party at Priyanka Chopra’s home and met Nick Jonas.

bollywood Updated: Jun 24, 2018 11:13 IST
On Friday evening, actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas hosted an intimate party at her Juhu home for her Bollywood friends.
On Friday evening, actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas hosted an intimate party at her Juhu home for her Bollywood friends.(PTI)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have grabbed the headlines were since they set foot in Mumbai. Their dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra on Thursday night was extensively reported in media. Later, Nick also posted a sweet video as Instagram story that only fuelled matters more.

Now, Priyanka has gone a step further and introduced Nick to her Bollywood buddies. On Friday night, Priyanka hosted a dinner which also served as a house-warming party for her plush new sea-facing apartment, reported Bollywoodlife.com.

Early in the evening, Alia Bhatt was photographed entering the complex. So did Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra. Mushtaq Sheikh was also spotted at the dinner.

While many from Bollywood including stars like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar and a host of others are in Bangkok for the ongoing IIFA Awards 2018, few others like Alia have stayed back in Mumbai. The Raazi actor made it to Priyanka’s intimate party despite pouring rain. Parineeti, who is busy with projects like Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, too came to meet Nick.

