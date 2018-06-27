Parineeti Chopra calls Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Goa vacation ‘friends and family trip’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are vacationing together in Goa and their fans are left wondering which of the rumours about their relationship will eventually come true. Reports suggested that Priyanka and Nick, who arrived together in India last weekend to meet the actor’s mother Madhu Chopra, are all set to get engaged in a few weeks time.

A new report said Nick proposed to Priyanka before his cousin’s wedding in New York last month. The Quantico actor met the American singer’s entire family at the wedding where she was Nick’s plus one. His brother, Kevin described Priyanka as “super awesome”. They have allegedly been seen wearing matching purity rings and apparently came to India to seek Madhu’s blessings.

Madhu, on her part, has played down the meeting. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” she told DNA.

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in Mumbai.

Now, speaking about vacationing with Priyanka and Nick in Goa, actor Parineeti Chopra told News 18, “It was a great catch up time. It was like a family trip and there were friends with us too. So it was a friends and a family trip actually. It was short and sweet. I was there for like 24 hours and I had a great time. It was a great trip.”

Talking about spending time with Priyanka, she added, “I have not met my sister for months because she has been in America for the longest time. And whenever she travelled to Bombay, it was for a day or two. I wasn’t in Bombay either at that time. So this time when she came, I literally ran to her because I have not met her for months.”

Parineeti and Priyanka posted videos from Goa in which they were seen dancing together in rain.

Priyanka and Nick had attended the 2017 Met Gala together, when they walked the red carpet for Ralph Lauren. However, it was only when they watched the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl in May this year that gossip about their possible relationship began. They have been showing love to each other on Instagram and the trip to India seems to have made it official.