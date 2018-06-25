A Priyanka Chopra tutorial on how to do seductive Bollywood heroine rain dance and Parineeti is capturing her moves

Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying a short break from the city with her sister Priyanka Chopra and her friend Nick Jonas in Goa. They seem to be having a lot of fun at the beach, and Parineeti shared a hilarious Instagram story which she captioned, “How to do the Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance. A tutorial by @PriyankaChopra.” This boomerang sees them do the head shake.

Parineeti also shared a video where the two of them are singing Tip Tip Barsa Pani and dancing to it. This video she shared on her Instagram account and wrote, “Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope.”

Actor Ranveer Singh replied to the sisters video with “hahahahahahahahahha” and we cannot agree more.

Priyanka is in India with Nick whom she is rumoured to be dating. After meeting Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra over the weekend, the alleged couple left for Goa with her cousins.

Priyanka was last seen in Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake, in which she appeared in a cameo and she will soon be seen in Rebel Wilson’s Isn’t it romantic! Priyanka’s last Bollywood outing happened to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and after this, the actor will be seen opposite Salman in Bharat.

Parineeti, on the other hand, will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namaste England and Kesari.

