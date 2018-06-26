Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may get engaged soon, says report

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted sitting with friends on a yacht, speculation has not taken a breather. Maybe it is trying to catch up with the high profile couple who seem to be on a whirlwind of a romance. Nick is holidaying with Priyanka in Goa at present, after reaching India last weekend, ostensibly to meet her mother. The latest in Nick-Priyanka tale are the reports that indicate that the couple is ready to get engaged.

A Filmfare report claimed on Tuesday evening that Priyanka and Nick are all set to get engaged either at the end of July or early in August. The report quoted a source quite close to the Quantico star.

After reaching India on June 21, Nick and Priyanka were spotted with her mother Madhu Chopra and also hosted a dinner where Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were also present. The much hyped visit of the rumoured couple to India came after a host of dates and a lot of Instagram love.

However, Madhu told DNA in an interview that it was too early for her to have an opinion of Nick: “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

Earlier, Priyanka was spotted at the wedding of Nick’s cousin in New Jersey where she met his extented family, his brother Kevin and his family. The Quantico star was spotted having a great time at the wedding, walking hand-in-hand with Nick and laughing over conversations with his cousins.

The rumoured couple also attended the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl. In one of the pictures, the Baywatch star was seen stepping out of a car with Jonas opening the door for her.

Nick and Priyanka are said to have first met at Met Gala 2017 where they appeared together on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren outfits. Priyanka had dismissed reports of them being romantically involved at that time.

