‘Re-NEET tougher than last paper’: How toppers reacted to crucial exam results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026. Gaurav Singh, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 9 in the exam, said that the original examination was "comparatively easier." Singh was referring to the May 3 exam that was cancelled after a paper leak was confirmed, necessitating a re-exam that took place on June 21. According to the agency, a total of around 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-UG 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. (Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times) Gaurav Singh, who is the son of an Indian Army personnel, further said that the re-NEET exam was "tougher". He added that his marks remained roughly the same, but because the paper was more difficult, his rank improved. Also Read | NEET Result 2026: Panshul Bansal secures AIR 2, says consistency and NCERT revision were key to success "The previous NEET paper was comparatively easier. The re-NEET was tougher. My marks remained almost the same, but because the paper was more difficult, my rank improved significantly. So, for me, the re-NEET turned out to be beneficial," Gaurav Singh said. "I studied consistently for seven to eight hours every day. I am a morning person, so I used to wake up early and study. Biology and Physics were relatively easy for me. Chemistry, especially Organic and Inorganic, was more challenging because there was a lot to memorise, so I had to revise it continuously," he added.

Also Read | 'Opening the books once again was difficult': NEET re-exam toppers on paper leak, second attempt What other students said about NEET-UG exam 2026 NEET UG 2026 Jammu and Kashmir topper Hadiya Nisar said that while slipping back into that routine for preparations, after the May 3 exam was cancelled, was not easy, but she put in the effort. “My All India Rank (AIR) is 99, and my state rank is 1, so naturally, there is an atmosphere of great joy all around. Everyone is excited—the coaching institute, my family, everyone. There is excitement everywhere, and I am equally happy," she said. "When the news of the Re-NEET arrived, I resumed the same routine right from day one. Obviously, slipping back into that routine wasn't easy—it required effort—but I put in that effort, and the results are here,” she added.

Vaishnavi Das, who secured AIR 20 in NEET UG 2026, stated that when she was in 11th grade, she deactivated my Instagram. "I had gone with my parents to watch the Rath Yatra; we were in the car. At that very moment, we checked the results, and tears of joy started to flow from my eyes. When I was in 11th grade, I deactivated my Instagram. It's just a distraction. One shouldn't lose hope. It's a long journey; staying positive is essential," she noted.

Jabalpur's Aryman Singh Solanki became state topper, securing an AIR of 46. His father Dr. Fanindra Solanki said that a tougher paper benefits students who have "prepared seriously". “Both my wife and I are doctors, and Aryman's elder sister, Tanya Solanki, is also a doctor. She completed her MBBS. Armaan saw her preparing for her medical entrance exams. During the COVID period, when she used to study at home, Aryman was in Class 7 or 8, and watching her made him realize what he wanted to do," he said. "Actually, when reports of the paper leak started emerging, we began to feel that Aryman's score of 710 in that exam might not fetch him the rank he truly deserved because the leak would allow many unknown candidates to move ahead in the rankings. As Aryman mentioned, from 6 May onwards, we started preparing him mentally for the possibility that he might have to study again... We also knew that the next paper would likely be more difficult because whenever a re-NEET has been conducted, the paper has been tougher. A tougher paper benefits students who have prepared seriously, as they can score well.”