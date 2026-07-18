'Opening the books once again was difficult': NEET re-exam toppers on paper leak, second attempt

For Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal — who jointly topped the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination with 715 out of 720 — the road to India’s top rank ran through a cancelled exam, a second round of preparation neither had planned for, and the particular exhaustion of studying the same arduous prep material twice in a year. Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal jointly topped the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination with 715 out of 720. (ANI)

Gupta, from Ludhiana, had already sat for NEET once. In the original examination on May 3, later cancelled after the paper leak, he had scored 696, according to his own tally with the answer keys. “After studying continuously for two years, when you get to know that the exam has been cancelled, opening the books once again was difficult. But I looked at my peers for motivation and treated it as a second chance to do better,” he said.

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‘Couldn’t stop smiling' He did not expect the outcome that followed. “I never thought I would become the national topper. But after coming out of the examination hall, I couldn’t stop smiling because I knew I had attempted the paper well. My father was waiting outside, and I told him that the exam had gone really well.”

Gupta comes from a family with more than ten doctors, which made medicine, he said, a natural choice — but this year’s path to it was unusually gruelling. Physics and chemistry sections were tougher than expected this time, he said, adding: “I’m proud that I handled both subjects well despite the difficulty level.”