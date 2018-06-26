Nick Jonas clicks selfies with Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and more on Goa vacation

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a beautiful monsoon in Goa among friends, family and a rumoured boyfriend. In a few photos being shared on social media by the actor’s fan pages, she can be seen bonding with her actor cousin Parineeti Chopra and American popstar, Nick Jonas.

The group is clicking selfies, feasting on delicious looking food and living up the Goan rainy season. Priyanka was also spotted clicking pictures with a few fans she met during her vacation.

Parineeti also shared videos with Priyanka in which the two sang ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ and practised the ‘Bollywood heroine seductive rain dance’. However, Parineeti returned to Mumbai on Monday night itself, as documented in her Instagram stories.

Nick and Priyanka arrived together in India on Thursday. Priyanka and her friends and family hosted him for a dinner at her new apartment in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Parineeti were also invited and this was also the first time Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, met Nick. However, Madhu said it is still too early for her to have an opinion of him. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” she told DNA in an interview.

Priyanka recently gave company to Nick as his date to his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey. She met his extended family including his brother Kevin and his wife and daughter. She was spotted having a great time at the wedding, walking hand-in-hand with Nick and laughing over conversations with his cousins.

Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala where they both arrived together on the red carpet wearing designs by Ralph Lauren.

