Top 10 vacuum cleaners for hair and carpets: Powerful picks for deep cleaning, pet hair removal and spotless homes
Remove stubborn hair, dust and dirt with vacuum cleaners designed for carpets and multiple surfaces, offering powerful suction and hassle-free home cleaning.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag Worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500, Comes with Multiple Accessories, Dust Bag Full Indicator (Red), StandardView Details
₹3,699
Hoover Power 6 Advanced Powerful Canister Vacuum Cleaner, 2200 Watt, 3L Large Capacity, HEPA Allergy Filter, Bagless, Strong Suction, Ideal for Pet HairView Details
₹7,499
Unlock Personalized
₹617x 6 months₹3,699
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹11,699
Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)View Details
₹3,199
AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.View Details
₹3,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read moreRead less
Vacuum cleaners designed to remove hair and clean carpets make everyday household cleaning faster and more efficient. With powerful suction, specialised brush rolls and advanced filtration systems, these models lift embedded dust, pet hair and debris from deep within carpet fibres while helping to reduce fine particles in the air. Many also feature anti-tangle technology, reducing the hassle of removing wrapped hair from the brush.
Beyond carpets, these vacuum cleaners often include versatile attachments for cleaning upholstery, stairs, curtains and tight corners. Whether you choose a lightweight stick vacuum or a high-capacity canister model, the right appliance can simplify your cleaning routine, improve home hygiene and keep carpets looking fresh. They are particularly useful for homes with pets, children or anyone dealing with daily hair shedding.
1. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag Worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500, Comes with Multiple Accessories, Dust Bag Full Indicator (Red), Standard
The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX vacuum cleaner is designed for efficient everyday cleaning with powerful suction and multiple accessories. It effectively removes pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, rugs and hard floors, helping maintain a cleaner home. Its reusable dust bags reduce replacement costs, while the dust bag full indicator adds convenience. Suitable for homes with pets, it offers reliable performance for quick and hassle-free cleaning.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong carpet cleaning
Effective pet hair removal
Reason to avoid
Corded operation only
Bag requires maintenance
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Strong suction, effective carpet cleaning and easy handling, though some mention cord length.
Why choose this product?
Reliable suction with pet hair and carpet cleaning performance for everyday use.
2. Hoover Power 6 Advanced Powerful Canister Vacuum Cleaner, 2200 Watt, 3L Large Capacity, HEPA Allergy Filter, Bagless, Strong Suction, Ideal for Pet Hair
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The Hoover Power 6 Advanced canister vacuum cleaner delivers powerful suction for effective everyday cleaning across multiple surfaces. Designed to tackle pet hair, dust and deeply embedded dirt, it performs well on carpets while maintaining consistent suction. Its bagless design and large dust capacity reduce maintenance, while the HEPA filter helps capture fine particles. Suitable for busy households, it offers reliable cleaning performance with convenient handling and versatile operation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Powerful carpet cleaning
Excellent pet hair removal
Reason to avoid
Bulky canister design
Corded operation only
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate strong suction, efficient pet hair removal and effective carpet cleaning performance.
Why choose this product?
Powerful suction, HEPA filtration and excellent pet hair cleaning for carpeted homes.
3. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty
The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 vacuum cleaner combines powerful suction with a compact, lightweight design for efficient home cleaning. Its advanced cyclone technology helps remove pet hair, dust and embedded dirt from carpets and hard floors with ease. The bagless dust container simplifies maintenance, while the MultiClean nozzle delivers thorough cleaning across different surfaces. Ideal for everyday use, it offers dependable performance in homes with pets and carpets.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact lightweight design
Strong carpet cleaning
Reason to avoid
Corded operation only
Small dust capacity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise powerful suction, lightweight design and efficient pet hair removal from carpets.
Why choose this product?
Compact, powerful vacuum with effective carpet cleaning and reliable pet hair removal.
4. Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)
The Eureka Forbes Compact vacuum cleaner offers efficient everyday cleaning with powerful suction in a lightweight, easy-to-handle design. It effectively removes pet hair, dust and dirt from carpets, rugs and hard floors, making routine cleaning simple. The washable HEPA filter helps capture fine particles, while multiple accessories provide added versatility for furniture, corners and upholstery. Ideal for compact homes, it delivers convenient and reliable cleaning performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight compact design
Washable HEPA filter
Reason to avoid
Lower power output
Small dust capacity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate lightweight design, reliable suction and efficient pet hair cleaning on carpets.
Why choose this product?
Compact vacuum with HEPA filtration for effective pet hair and carpet cleaning.
5. AGARO Rapid Vacuum Cleaner, 1000W, Wet & Dry, for Home Use, Blower Function, 10L Tank Capacity, 16.5 kPa Suction Power, Plastic Body, Red.
The AGARO Rapid vacuum cleaner delivers reliable wet and dry cleaning with powerful suction for everyday household use. It effectively removes pet hair, dust and embedded dirt from carpets, rugs and hard floors while the blower function adds extra cleaning versatility. Its large 10-litre tank supports longer cleaning sessions with fewer interruptions. Designed for convenience, it offers dependable performance for homes with pets and multiple floor types.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wet dry cleaning
Large 10L tank
Reason to avoid
Bulky storage size
Corded operation only
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise powerful suction, wet and dry cleaning, and effective pet hair removal.
Why choose this product?
Versatile wet and dry cleaning with strong suction for carpets and pet hair.
6. KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner | 150W | 14 kPa | Battery Operated, Rechargeable, Cordless & Hoseless | Bagless Design | Cyclone5 Technology | Washable HEPA Filter | Multi Nozzle Operation
The KENT Zoom Plus cordless vacuum cleaner offers convenient, hassle-free cleaning with rechargeable battery operation and powerful suction. It effectively removes pet hair, dust and dirt from carpets, upholstery and hard floors, making everyday cleaning easier. Its bagless design and washable HEPA filter simplify maintenance, while multiple nozzles enhance versatility across different surfaces. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, it is well suited for quick cleaning tasks around the home.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Cordless easy handling
Effective pet hair
Reason to avoid
Limited battery runtime
Smaller dust capacity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate cordless convenience, lightweight design and efficient pet hair cleaning performance.
Why choose this product?
Cordless convenience with HEPA filtration for quick carpet and pet hair cleaning.
7. INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,20 LTR Capacity,1400 W,20 kPa Suction,Blower Function,HEPA Filter,Wet Vacuum Cleaner for Sofa,Metal Telescopic Tube,SS Body,Heavy Duty (Micro WD20)
The INALSA Micro WD20 vacuum cleaner delivers powerful wet and dry cleaning for homes with carpets, upholstery and hard floors. Its strong suction effectively removes pet hair, dust and embedded debris from carpets, while the blower function adds extra versatility for different cleaning tasks. The large 20-litre capacity supports extended cleaning sessions, and the HEPA filter helps capture fine particles, making it suitable for comprehensive household cleaning.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 20L capacity
Powerful carpet cleaning
Reason to avoid
Bulky storage size
Corded operation only
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise strong suction, large capacity and efficient carpet and pet hair cleaning.
Why choose this product?
High suction with wet and dry cleaning for carpets, upholstery and pet hair.
8. SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for House | Floor Mopping & Wet Spills + Dry Vacuuming | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner | Vacuum & Mop | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank (SZ-V07)
The SEZNIK Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner combines vacuuming, mopping and wet spill cleaning in one compact appliance. Its powerful suction effectively removes pet hair, dust and embedded dirt from carpets, rugs and hard floors, making everyday cleaning more convenient. The integrated water tank supports simultaneous mopping, while the handheld design improves manoeuvrability. Suitable for modern homes, it offers versatile cleaning with minimal effort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vacuum and mop
Strong pet hair
Reason to avoid
Corded operation only
Small water tank
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate versatile cleaning, strong suction and effective pet hair removal on carpets.
Why choose this product?
Combines vacuuming and mopping with reliable suction for carpets and pet hair cleaning.
9. Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 Smart Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for Hard Floors, 180° Flat Design, Clean Tough Stains & Pet Hair, Self-Cleaning Brush, 2 Yr Warranty
The Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2 combines cordless vacuuming and mopping for efficient everyday floor cleaning. It effectively picks up pet hair, dust and debris while tackling tough stains with its smart wet and dry cleaning system. The self-cleaning brush reduces maintenance, and the 180° flat design reaches under furniture with ease. Best suited for hard floors, it also handles low-pile rugs and carpet edges effectively.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Self-cleaning brush
Cordless smart cleaning
Reason to avoid
Not for carpets
Premium price point
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise effortless mopping, pet hair pickup and easy self-cleaning after use.
Why choose this product?
Smart cordless cleaner delivering efficient hard floor, stain and pet hair cleaning.
10. BISSELL® Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl
The BISSELL Portable Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner is designed for deep cleaning carpets, upholstery and other fabric surfaces with ease. It effectively removes pet hair, tough stains and embedded dirt from carpets, sofas, curtains and mattresses, helping refresh your home. Heatwave Technology helps maintain consistent cleaning performance, while the portable design makes it easy to carry between rooms. It is ideal for tackling everyday messes and stubborn spills.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Deep fabric cleaning
Removes pet hair
Reason to avoid
Corded operation only
Not lightweight
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise stain removal, carpet cleaning and effective pet hair pickup on upholstery.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for deep carpet, upholstery and pet hair cleaning with powerful stain removal.
What is the best vacuum for hair on carpet?
A vacuum with powerful suction, anti-tangle brush rolls and a HEPA filter effectively removes hair, dust and embedded debris from carpets.
Which vacuum cleaner is best for hair?
The best vacuum cleaner for hair offers powerful suction, anti-tangle brush rolls, HEPA filtration and specialised tools for carpets and upholstery.
Is there a vacuum that doesn't get clogged by hair?
Yes, many vacuum cleaners feature anti-tangle brush rolls and strong suction to minimise hair clogs while maintaining consistent cleaning performance.
Factors to keep in mind before buying vacuum cleaner that work well on hair and carpets
Powerful suction: Choose a model with strong suction to lift embedded hair, dust and dirt from carpets.
Anti-tangle brush roll: Prevents hair from wrapping around the brush, reducing maintenance.
HEPA filtration: Captures fine dust, allergens and pet dander for cleaner indoor air.
Carpet compatibility: Ensure it includes a motorised brush or carpet-cleaning nozzle for deep cleaning.
Attachments: Crevice tools and upholstery brushes improve cleaning on furniture and stairs.
Dust capacity: A larger dustbin requires fewer emptying breaks during cleaning.
Ease of maintenance: Washable filters and easy-to-clean brushes save time and effort.
3 best features of vacuum cleaners that work well on hair and carpets
|Vacuum cleaners that work well on hair and carpets
|Is It Cordless?
|Item Weight
|Capacity
|Hoover Power 6 Advanced Canister Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|7.8 kg
|3 L
|BISSELL Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|5.9 kg
|2.8 L clean tank
|American MICRONIC Ace 1600W Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|7.8 kg
|21 L
|AGARO Rapid Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|4.1 kg
|10 L
|Tineco Floor ONE i5 Stretch Plus 2
|Yes
|4.5 kg
|0.8 L
|AGARO Rapid 1000W Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|4.1 kg
|10 L
|KENT Zoom Plus Vacuum Cleaner
|Yes
|2.2 kg
|0.6 L
|INALSA Micro WD20 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|5.8 kg
|20 L
|Eureka Forbes Compact Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|3.6 kg
|0.8 L
|Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
|No
|4.5 kg
|1.5 L
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNivedita Mishra
With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More