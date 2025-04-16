Menu Explore
Keep your homes and cars clean with the best vacuum cleaners in India and save up to 80% on top brands

Iqbal
Apr 16, 2025 06:03 PM IST

Explore top picks for the best vacuum cleaner in India during the Amazon sale. From stick to robotic models, there are plenty of choices available for all. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 for Home|4000 Pa Powerful Suction|Advanced Laser Navigation|Multiple Map Memory| Floor Cleaner Machine for Home|1 Year Warranty|2024 New Launch

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Nuo, 5000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with LiDAR 3.0 Navigation & Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 5-Hour Run Time | 5000mAh Battery | Smart App Control

₹23,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DREAME X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum with Removable & Liftable Mop, 12,000Pa Suction, Side Brush Extensive Cleaning, 158°F Mop & Washboard Self Cleaning, Auto-Empty, Auto Refill, liftable Brushes

₹87,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mopping,6500Pa Strong Suction,Advanced LiDAR Navigation,Customized Cleaning Upto 4500sft,5200mAh,WiFi App,Alexa,GH,Ideal for Cats,Dogs Hair

₹19,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Self-Emptying for up to 65 Days, 5,000Pa Suction Power, Advanced AI and LiDAR Navigation, 280-min Runtime, Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Black

₹22,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutes

₹21,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey, 0.54 Liter, Cartridge, 1 Count

₹29,333

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ILIFE W90 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Dry Wet Dual Cleaning Modes Wireless Mopping Sweeping Machine, Self Cleaning Function, Dual Tank Technology

₹13,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Supreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner,2In1 Handheld&Stick,400W Motor,25 Kpa Suction Power,3 Adjustable Suction Modes,Adjustable Head,Bagless Dry Vacumming,Red|Hepa Filter,0.5 Litre,1 Count

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips Domestic Appliances SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Vacuum Cleaner FC6728/01 with Vacuum and mop System Denim Blue Metallic, Medium

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bissell Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner|Heatwave Technology removes Curry & Tough Stains|Deep Cleans Carpet, Sofa, Curtains, Mattress, Refreshes Garments|2 Yrs Warranty|Cleaning Formula incl

₹14,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400 Watts, 20 KPa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | 20 Litres Tank Capacity | Stainless Steel Body | 7 Accessories | Lightweight | 1 Year Warranty

₹6,298.61

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,35 ltr Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,2 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy duty(MasterVac 35)

₹6,976

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IBELL 2012WBPLUS Vacuum Cleaner 20L, 1400W, with Wet and Dry Blowing & Suction, 410 Grade Steel Drum (Yellow)

₹4,348

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Ace Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1600 Watts, 21.5 kPa Suction Power, 21 litres Tank Capacity, for Home Use, Blower Function, Washable 3L Dust Bag, Stainless Steel Body (Black/Red/Steel)

₹6,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Prestige Clean Home Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner - Typhoon 07

₹7,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BLACK+DECKER PV1820LF-B1 18V 2.0Ah Cordless Pivot Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Bowl Capacity 440 ml

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,Compact,1 Year Warranty,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lyrovo Vacuum Cleaner Car and Home 2 in 1 Portable Highpower 8000PA Wireless 7500mAh Cord and Cordless Function, Blue

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Woscherr 578D 2in1 Tyre Inflator for and Car Vacuum Cleaner, DC12V|150 PSI Digital Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld|LED Light| Auto Shut Off| Wet/Dry Use

₹2,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, for Home Use, Dry Vacuuming, 6.5 kPa Suction Power, Lightweight, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size (Black)

₹1,665

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GoMechanic Wireless Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car | High-Power 14000 Pa Suction with BLDC Motor | USB-C Rechargeable |2 Suction Modes | Portable & Stylish Design with LED Light

₹3,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Duster Vacuum Cleaner 600 W with HEPA Filter and Cyclone 5 Technology | Bagless Design | High Suction Power >16 Kpa | Ideal for Curtain,Carpet,Sofa and Car | Purple & Black

₹1,910

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Cleaning your home can feel like a big task, but the right vacuum cleaner can make things much easier. Today, there are many types of vacuum cleaners in India, and each comes with its own set of features. From lightweight stick vacuums to powerful canister models, and from smart robotic cleaners to handy handheld devices, there's something for every home. If you're planning to shop during the Amazon sale, it’s a great time to get the best vacuum cleaners from top brands at a discounted price.

Get the best vacuum cleaners at discounted prices and make the most of the Amazon offers.
Get the best vacuum cleaners at discounted prices and make the most of the Amazon offers.

These Amazon deals make it easier to invest in reliable brands that offer strong suction, useful attachments, and long-lasting performance. With the right vacuum, you can keep your space clean with less effort and more efficiency. In this guide, we’ll explore the best vacuum cleaners and help you find one that suits your needs.

Up to 80% off on the best robot vacuum cleaners:

Tech meets cleaning with a robotic vacuum cleaner. These smart devices automatically map your floors and clean while you relax. Controlled via app or voice assistants, they can be scheduled to clean daily, even when you're not home. Great for low-maintenance routines, robotic vacuums glide under furniture and navigate around obstacles with sensors. Some also mop! While they aren't meant for deep cleaning, they keep dust and debris in check between full cleans. They’re ideal for busy people or tech-savvy users who want cleaning without lifting a finger. Just charge it, press start, and let it handle the rest.

Up to 70% off on the best stick vacuum cleaners

Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, stick vacuum cleaners are perfect for quick clean-ups and daily dusting. Designed for convenience, they often come with cordless functionality, making them great for small spaces or hard-to-reach corners. While they may not match the suction power of larger models, stick vacuums are ideal for homes with light messes, pets, or wooden floors. Many models now come with detachable handheld units, adding to their versatility. Their sleek design also means they can be stored in tight spots without hassle. For city apartments or routine maintenance, a stick vacuum is a smart and stylish choice.

Up to 60% off on the best wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are perfect for handling both liquid spills and dry dust, making them a smart choice for versatile home or workshop cleaning. These powerful machines come with separate containers for wet and dry waste, making the process safe and efficient. The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners in India often feature strong suction, durable build, and useful attachments for carpets, floors, upholstery, and even car interiors. Whether you're cleaning up after a leak or just doing a deep clean, these vacuums are up for the job. Many reliable brands are now offering compact, easy-to-store models that work for both home and professional use. Look for deals during the Amazon sale for added savings.

Up to 50% off on the best handheld vacuum cleaners

Need to clean a car seat or deal with crumbs on the sofa? A handheld vacuum cleaner is the answer. Compact, portable, and super convenient, these devices are best for spot cleaning and quick messes. While they won’t replace your main vacuum, they’re perfect as a secondary option. Keep one in your car, kitchen, or office for emergency clean-ups. Some models come with attachments for pet hair or tight corners. Most are cordless and charge quickly, adding to their ease of use. If you want something light that gets the job done in seconds, this is a no-fuss cleaning solution.

Best robot vacuum cleaner: Top 10 picks for easy and powerful cleaning for all floor types from renowned brands

Your guide to the best vacuum cleaners under 10000: Powerful cleaning without the premium price

Best cordless vacuum cleaners in March 2025: Top 10 picks from Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Kent and more

Best vacuum cleaners for home: Top 10 picks, from stick to robot, for deep cleaning, pet hair, and powerful suction

Best vacuum cleaner for car: Top 10 picks for pristine interiors and effortless cleaning

Best vacuum cleaners

  Which vacuum cleaner is best for hardwood floors?

    Canister vacuum cleaners work best on hardwood floors due to their strong suction and specialised floor brush attachments.

  Are robotic vacuums effective for pet hair?

    Yes, many robotic vacuums are designed to pick up pet hair efficiently, especially those with strong suction and tangle-free brushes.

  Do stick vacuums work on carpets?

    Stick vacuums can clean low-pile carpets, but may struggle with deep or high-pile carpets due to lower suction.

  Are cordless vacuums powerful enough?

    Modern cordless vacuums offer good suction for daily cleaning, but battery life and performance vary by model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

