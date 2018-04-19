Alia Bhatt will convince you this is the only colour to wear right now

Alia Bhatt is feeling the blues. Ethereal, celestial dusty tones and also the deepest hues of the sky.

We are seeing a lot of OOTD (outfit of the day) posts on Instagram of the actor rocking a slew of blue looks, including this laidback denim jacket-blue jeans French Connection look from Tuesday.

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

Alia’s versatile and practical outfit is especially chic because of her jeans jacket in a soft blue shade that goes with everything: Whether you wear it over printed dresses to add a casual flair or over ripped jeans for an understated look.

Proving a denim jacket is the way to go for all your summer fetes — brunches, office parties, birthdays, or romantic dates — Alia paired hers with sky-high ankle-strap heels (but it will look just as cute with a pair of flat sandals or all-white sneakers). Tie your hair in a sleek low ponytail and add a swipe of pale pink lipstick for an effortless summer get-up, à la Alia. And her statement sunglasses? How summery and fun.

A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

While the Student of the Year star has pretty much experimented with the whole rainbow, she is lately working almost entirely-blue outfits in countless different ways. From breezy, oh-so elegant anarkalis that make her glow with confidence to easy, sophisticated denims co-ords that make a statement.

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Apr 16, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

Read on to see all of the unique ways Alia’s showed off the blue section of her wardrobe, as she promotes her upcoming film Raazi. And let her inspire you to experiment with the colour this summer: Be it by going head-to-toe with pieces of the exact same shade of blue or teaming blue with other colours.

The only question is: How are you going to wear it?

A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on Apr 17, 2018 at 2:29am PDT

On Monday, Alia wore a head-to-toe navy blue ensemble. Her House of Kotwara anarkali, designed by Meera and Muzaffar Ali had just the right of pop of colour for those who prefer to stick to black. The shape of this halter on Alia is super flattering and the floral embroidered details are subtle but look-oh-so-fancy. This look is the perfect alternative to an-all black look, which so many love. It’s chic, effortless, and, in our opinion, totally summer appropriate. Cute embroidered juttis from Needledust too.

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Apr 16, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

Alia started Raazi promotions with a sweet anarkali from designer Anita Dongre’s spring-summer 2018 collection, Songs of Summer. Her floor-touching white and blue print ensemble had an embellished plunging neckline and reminded us just why blue is her colour. The simplicity of this look makes you appreciate Alia’s beauty so much more. The elegance and allure of this cornflower blue design ticks all the summerwear boxes and those Azotiique earrings, aren’t they beautiful? With such a look, you won’t look like you’re trying too hard to stand out, but you will — every time.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more