Awkward but kind of awesome: When Kareena Kapoor wore the same tee as Deepika Padukone

When two celebrities hit the airport wearing the same outfit, it doesn’t have to automatically become a game of “who wore it better.” More often than not, both look amazing. Case in point: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In January, 2018, Deepika and her golfer sister, Anisha, stepped out of the Mumbai airport in identical Levi’s T-shirts, black jackets, oversized sunglasses and matching Nike sneakers. While Deepika wore a pair of loose and high-waisted cut, Anisha chose a pair of skinny jeans.

If you needed further proof that a basic white tee is a must-have this summer, lucky for you, as there’s plenty of evidence in the form of another celebrity airport style. Enter Kareena.

The actor opted for a slightly more tailored look when she showed us just how good a simple tee looks via the exact same Levi’s tee. She styled her’s with an oversized denim jacket from Balenciaga, a Dior handbag, black shades and brown leather ankle boots for a sporty look that’s still appropriate for nearly every off-duty event. For more on her looks, click here.

Thankfully for Deepika, Kareena wasn’t at the Mumbai airport around the same time she decided to wear the exact tee. Kareena was leaving for Singapore on Sunday with bestie, actor Amrita Arora Ladak, to walk the ramp at designer-friend Manish Malhotra’s fashion show.



Both Kareena and Deepika look fab in their effortless, tucked-in airport looks — but we’re kind of digging Deepika’s flared jeans look, perfect for the girl who likes to keep it casual, more. And you?

