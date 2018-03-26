Kareena Kapoor will convince you to ditch your basic jeans with her denim-on-denim style

We wholeheartedly love denim in its various forms, but Kareena Kapoor just combined two of our favourite jean trends in one killer outfit.

The actor was on Sunday spotted leaving for Singapore for designer-friend Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in an oversize denim jacket from Balenciaga that we want in our closets ASAP.

A post shared by Paperazzi Magazine (@paperazzimagazine) on Mar 26, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

Worn over a basic white tee from Levi’s, Kareena’s jacket with relaxed, dropped shoulders accented with a logo-embroidered collar and ripped waistband, it is the ideal layer to have in your arsenal when your outfit needs that edgy bit of oomph.

We especially love how Kareena opted to sling her jackets over the shoulders rather than wear it fully, achieving the perfect blend of polish and ‘undone’ street cool. (That’s a styling hack we can get behind.)

A post shared by Pinkvilla Fashion (@pinkvillafashion) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:29pm PDT

Kareena finished her cool-girl look with a pair of ripped jeans from Levi’s, a Dior handbag, black shades and brown leather ankle boots for that that casual-cool effect.

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to walk through your day in stunning style wherever you go with a similar denim-on-denim look. Here are few sartorial rules to keep in mind when crafting a Kareena-inspired denim look.

A post shared by DIANA🐻 (@dia___aaa) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:46pm PDT

Contrast denim: Double-up on the denim and pair a jacket in a lighter shade with something in a darker hue underneath. The two-tone effect is an edgy way to break up the uniform texture — the greater the contrast of the shades, the better! But, instead of wearing the denim jacket with dark jeans, which is little more predictable, you could also try the reverse, à la Kareena.

A post shared by Albany Reiboldt (@lovealbany) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

Match denim hues for a monochromatic look: At the other end of the denim-on-denim spectrum is wearing the same hue from head-to-toe. To keep the look sophisticated, opt for a classic denim jacket, match both the shade and the silhouette of the jacket with a pair of cropped denim pants, for a suit-like effect. For a pop of pattern, a striped top or a simple white tee will give visual contrast to the denim.

A post shared by JULIA LEE: MODEL & HOST (@itsjulialee) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT

Go one size up: For the ultimate cool-girl look, rock a jacket in a larger size for an exaggerated effect. Not only is the oversized and slouchy fit ideal for layering, it’s perfect for achieving that effortless off-the-shoulder styling trick spotted on Kareena. You could also go for something completely unexpected and layer the loose-fitting jacket in a lighter shade over a tight-fitting jacket/ chambray shirt in a darker wash. In this case, the jacket underneath acts as a top, especially when worn buttoned up and tucked in. All that’s left is to slip into a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more