Priyanka Chopra’s Fourth of July look proves a white T-shirt is every celeb’s favourite

It’s July. It’s steamy outside and you are sweating easily. The most low-key solution to this fashion conundrum comes in the form of a simple white T-shirt. Priyanka Chopra would totally approve.

Before you dismiss the white T-shirt as lazy or boring, take a look at Priyanka enjoying Fourth of July (American Independence Day) with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas in New York.

Priyanka’s Rs 11,517 tie back T-shirt from one of her favourite fashion brands, Los Angeles-based A.L.C., proves the easy, breezy white tee is a hot-weather savior, whether you’re in the mood for dressing up or down.

A plain white T-shirt goes with just about anything, though there are fashion-forward styles out there too, like Priyanka’s figure-hugging crew neck, short-sleeved one featuring a self-tie cutout back. Follow Priyanka’s lead and wear your no-frills white tee along with a pair of high-waist blue denim shorts and sleek white sneakers (her’s are YSL) for a very right-now look that’s perfect for a casual weekend brunch or lunch.

You probably already have a go-to way of styling your favourite white T-shirt — and that could be with skinny jeans or black trousers — but, there’s nothing wrong with giving your white tee a fresh update either. To give you a sense of our favourite ways to wear a white T-shirt right now, we turned to a few of our favourite celebrities for inspiration.

Here’s how actor Deepika Padukone and others fashion pros are making the quintessential summer staple feel extraordinary with the help of cool denim, lust-worthy accessories, and plenty of eye-catching shoes.

Look to the cut of Malaika Arora’s box-fresh white T-shirt. The sleeves are capped and the neckline keyhole brings an added air of refinement, while taking this tee from casual to tantalizing. For more on her style, click here.

Proving even the most fabulous celebrities need a laid-back ensemble for when they don’t feel like being extra, Deepika’s simple crew neck T-shirt features the well-known red Levi’s logo on the front. The short sleeved tee sells online for about Rs 1,000. For more on her style, click here.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s blue button-front mini skirt is perfect for those sticky, hot summer days with its light and classic denim wash. She wore a white Topshop tee (priced at Rs 640) with subtle rose embroidery detail on the front and added a Chanel sling to take the look to the next level. For more on her style,click here.

