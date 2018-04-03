Malaika Arora’s maxi dress is great for a hot day but even better for a cool evening

We don’t love maxi dresses just because they’re cute, they’re also super comfortable and have universally flattering silhouettes. They’re great for spring or summer days, or when you are travelling. If you’re not already obsessed with the maxi dress trend, Malaika Arora’s white lace look is here to push you over the edge.

The VJ-turned-reality-TV-judge celebrated Easter in Mumbai wearing a beautiful bohemian look — a Swoon By Sakshi Astir dress that’s a perfect mix of feminine and flirty, with Valentino rockstud metallic leather heels, matching Gucci leather shoulder bag and red bead necklace.

The thing that makes a white dress a wardrobe staple, whether it’s a delicate lace one, like Malaika’s, or an ethereal off-the-shoulder one, is the fact that they’re just so versatile. And, just like its counterpart, the black dress, we believe every woman should also own a white lace dress for the warmer months.

Malaika’s look is perfect for those balmy, hot days when you don’t feel like showing off your legs or if you’re just in the mood to wear something flowy. It’s versatile too: You can wear it to the office, on vacation, and even on a date. Long story short: The white maxi dress is made for the lazy days of summer without, well, looking lazy.

So, give summer the cold shoulder in your strapless white maxi paired with heels, statement necklace and a sling, like Malaika did, or wear your maxi with booties for an edgier feel. To rock bohemian glam elevate it with some platforms and loads of jewellery: Try a glittering set of earrings for an evening out.

Scroll through for more tips:

If you want to stay covered up on top, look for long-sleeved styles

For showing off curves, opt for a fitted style

And if you’re looking to flatter an hourglass shape, find a dress that cinches the waist and floats away from the body

