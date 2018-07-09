Malaika Arora’s casual one-piece will convince you to skip the dress and is also affordable

Malaika Arora’s starting a trend that’s sure to change the face of dinner dates and weekend brunches everywhere. Wearing a checked green jumpsuit, Malaika showed the world how to rock a one-piece like a queen — and still keep your unique personal style front and centre.

For an outing in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday night, the former VJ and reality TV judge effortlessly bridged the gap between sophisticated and sexy with a minimal effort, maximum impact Topshop jumpsuit. Oh, and what makes it even better is that, you can actually own Malaika’s versatile jumpsuit (£45 or Rs 4,100) without breaking the bank.

For some jumpsuit-inspo (for your next movie date, perhaps?), check out Malaika’s super chic look below.

A post shared by ❤MALAIKA ARORA KHAN(FAN PAGE)❤ (@bombshellmalla) on Jul 7, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

Malaika drew attention to her sculpted shoulders by styling her long hair in soft waves and wore no jewellery to show off her natural beauty. Malaika paired her look with a bold red lip and super rosy cheeks. Malaika’s sleek and shiny white pointy boots were super sexy and instantly spiced up her outfit.

And while fancy frocks and billowy skirts may get all the glory when it comes to dressing up, Malaika’s look proved nothing beats the ease of slipping into a one-and-done power piece that exudes an effortless vibe. Throw on sandals and delicate accessories and you’re good to go.

A post shared by Eros Now (@eros_now) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

The key to owning any jumpsuit: The silhouette. Go with a cinched waist like Malaika for an hourglass shape, or stick with an easy fit with a wide leg. Tailored one-pieces are sophisticated, fun and free all at the same time, which isn’t exactly news to Malaika, who is rocked the look a few times.

Checkout Malaika’s stylish romper below that is perfect for every occasion, from running errands to weekend brunches and everything in between:

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 29, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

In May, Malaika attended a house party with her celeb pals — actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora — Malaika wore a refreshing two-tone H&M romper (selling at $17.99 on sale) that’s covered in eye-catching tropical print. For more on her style, click here.



Follow @htlifeandstyle for more