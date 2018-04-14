8 times Malaika Arora made it impossible for real women to go to the gym

Malaika Arora makes workout clothes look flawless. The VJ-turned-reality-TV-judge is superactive and heads to the gym frequently. Everytime she hits the gym she always manages to turn her exercise gear into an inspiring ensemble.

While most celebs head to the gym in the tried-and-true fitness favourite — black leggings and a tank — Malaika is always stepping her game up a bit. Her workout look is nearly always some eye-catching athleisure, if not outright sexy activewear. Malaika is the queen of bright yoga pants, rocks jackets over sports bras, and is almost always wearing the most on-trend sneakers.

Outfit by awesome outfit, Malaika’s not only proving that the athleisure trend definitely still has legs, but that the key to great style isn’t so much what you wear than how it’s all put together.

To inspire your workout plan — whether you are into working out at the gym or just like doing some surya namaskar at home (hey, that counts as cardio, too) — we’ve rounded up eight times Malaika nailed the balance between style and fitness.

1. That time Malaika opted for a bold bursts of colour via her grapealicious sports bra-leggings combo and a track jacket. This look is proof that workout gear can be just as fashionable as street wear.

A post shared by Filmywaalo (@filmywaalo) on Apr 12, 2018 at 2:34am PDT

2. That time Malaika threw mirrored aviators on with her comfy gym clothes and went about her business. If you’re not completely comfortable hitting the gym minus a shirt, a throw-on top like Malaika’s provides coverage while still staying cool. Bonus: Your under-layer will peek through for a splash of colour.

A post shared by Fashiontv Pakistan (@fashiontvpakistan) on Apr 7, 2018 at 7:39am PDT

3. That time Malaika went party on bottom, dumbbells-on-hand on top with a Reebok Indian gear we wish we had. Seriously, how does she do it?

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Apr 2, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

4. That time Malaika went all black everything. (Yes, we see her insanely chic Reebok gym wardrobe. Yes, we are endlessly envious.)

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 25, 2018 at 10:27pm PDT

5. That time she nailed the sleek vibe with a look that boils down to two key components: Colour and silhouette. Take her lead and don’t shy away from colour.

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Feb 15, 2018 at 11:05pm PST

6. That time her slouchy cropped top added an interesting contrast to the fitted cut of her sports bra and shorts with coordinating pops of neon. Finishing the look with on-trend sneakers transforms the look into a street-worthy ensemble.

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

7. That time Malaika showed the success of her outfits lie in all their thoughtful little details: skinny yoga pants, strikingly chic bralette, an of-the-moment mini bun.

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 18, 2017 at 3:13am PST

8. That time Malaika proved that abs aside, the biggest reason she pulls off a sports bra and fitness tights so well is her considered mix of proportions: By pairing a shorter top with slightly high rise bottoms, she’s always highlighting the smallest pair of her waist.

A post shared by all about global stars (@bollylollyhollyblog) on Apr 3, 2018 at 7:02pm PDT

