Sara recently debuted with Kedarnath and we can’t help but wonder how much she resembles her mother, Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut back in 1983 opposite Sunny Deol in Betaab has always been known to be the confident, robust personality who seemed sure of herself from the word go. Now with her daughter, Sara Ali Khan who has recently made her Bollywood debut, Kedarnath, and the next film, Simmba, releasing in just a few days, we can’t help but wonder how much the two resemble each other and so in many ways, a comparison is obvious between the two.

Sara Ali Khan has been asked this question several times already and she admits rather humbly that she’s been hearing compliments about her striking resemblance to her mother, Amrita Singh, who delivered some brilliant performances back in the day and continues to do so despite the fewer roles she’s done of late.

Seen as the rich, spoilt brat who was her daddy’s little girl till she met the love of her life in Betaab, Amrita Singh had delivered a performance few would believe was her debut one. The confidence was awe-inspiring and a quality seldom seen in the newbies of today. But Sara is trying to change the game. She’s gone all out and met media persons like she owns the scene and is here to stay (Kedarnath has had a weak opening at the box office but that doesn’t seem to be stopping her from looking and feeling good and continuing to be the Instagram star she already is with nearly 2M followers.

We’re a fan of her fashion sense already. At most events she’s been seen dressed by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and it has all been spot on for her. She’s been seen bringing shararas back with panache and is very comfortable in her skin which is like a breath of fresh air in a time where one wins through up-manship and not by delivering what they are in it for. The best part is how she plays with colours and sports everything so well. Even the rainbow glitter cap she wore for an interview overseas wasn’t looking out of place!

The mother-daughter resemblance

Girls are usually considered closer to their fathers. And if you’re the first-born, you’ll probably look like him too. But not Sara. We’re certain she gets her Nawabi genes and intelligence from Saif Ali Khan, but when it comes to looks and (obviously) what meets the eye, Sara is almost a mirror image of Amrita’s and carries forward the effervescence that her mother had brought to the screen back in 83-84. Anyone who has watched Amrita Singh in films like Betaab and onwards, will agree that there’s a lot that feels like a comeback with Sara’s big screen debut which will soon be followed up by her second film, where she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh and if the trailer speaks for this actress, then pretty much matching his energy levels too. Being a Ranveer fan, having felt the adrenaline rush every time he is being awesome on screen, one can deduce that it isn’t a small feat to be able to stand up to his energy levels.

Keep a snapshot of both Amrita from Betaab, Chameli Ki Shaadi or Mard and then move your gaze onto Sara in Kedarnath or the upcoming, Simmba. See what we mean?

How do they differ

Even though it may be a bit too soon to speak, Sara is a relatively petite version of Amrita’s who has always been known to be robust on screen. Mard, where she was seen opposite the superstar Amitabh Bachchan, was also her most popular film of all time. That was probably her fifth or sixth Bollywood film, opposite an actor who had already delivered legendary work on screen.

It’s not just her smile or the way she presents herself (which has been compared with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s too), but also her overall personality onscreen. We’ve seen her offscreen at interviews and at her film promotions but what left a mark was her official debut on Koffee With Karan Season 6 where she admitted she was as weird as her parents and she seems to have taken it in her stride. We’ll be in a position to revisit this non-comparison once Sara delivers what her genes have led her to. The stakes are high and the world is watching this young, promising new actress.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 18:52 IST