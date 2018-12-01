Sara Ali Khan is bringing the elegant shararas back in fashion

Newbie Sara Ali Khan, known for her love for ethnic Indian wear is going all out promoting her upcoming film, Kedarnath, with Sushant Singh Rajput and has been spotted in beautiful traditional wear, including Shararas. Interestingly she’s even worn one in a song from Kedarnath, titled Sweetheart and the vibrant yellow with mirror work gives us fashion goals of all kinds.

Shararas are making a comeback in the fashion industry and in Bollywood. They’re definitely a gorgeous, stylish and a comfortable pick this festive season to stand out. With the world changing at a rapid pace, comfortable fashion will always trump over discomfort. Remember how Sonam Kapoor paired cool sneakers with an embellished lehenga in the song Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding?

Sara’s fashion choices have been on point so far as they not only complimented her personality but they also made her look quite different from others. She was recently seen sporting a lime green sharara suit by Sukriti and Aakriti. She perfected the look with matching bangles and a lovely hairdo. She also sported a crimson coloured sharara at another promotional event which had embellishments done on brocade, a creation by Raw Mango. Her choice of colours also seem on point as per the style of the garments that she has worn so far.

Ahead of her first release, Sara is swiftly becoming one of the most popular youth style icons who not only dresses well but never hesitates to try on something new and different. Check out all her looks here and let us know which ones are your favourite yet. We love the play of colour on her looks in the movie and at events.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 10:24 IST