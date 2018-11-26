Sara Ali Khan makes a case for casual white T-shirt, blue jeans airport look

Sara Ali Khan has come up with a few stellar skinny-jean outfits in the past few months, so we’re always eager to see what she’s going to put together next. And with her new airport on Monday, she didn’t disappoint. Sara’s light-wash ripped denim and white tiger-themed graphic T-shirt, which she paired with white sneakers. It’s a casual-cool airport look that could just as easily translate to a brunch or lunch with friends. Or need to run a few errands but don’t feel like putting together a full look? Follow in Sara’s footsteps and throw a white tee on over your go-to jeans-and-sneakers pairing:

A not-so-basic white-tee-blue-jeans outfit is one to watch, as celebrities, such as, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more have proven their loyalty to it, and we have a feeling you might be next. Ahead, we’re proving to you just how much celebrities love a white T-shirt by highlighting some of our favourite looks featuring white tee and blue jeans, over the past couple of months:

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 18:17 IST