Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone dress up in lehenga, multicoloured jacket for DJ bash

There has been lots of buzz about the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding. And while the couple are now back in Mumbai post their Lake Como wedding extravaganza, the celebrations are still on. While the couple got married on November 14 and 15, they have also held a reception in Bengaluru on November 21.

Ahead of their Mumbai bash, Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani organised a DJ wedding party at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, for the newlyweds. The couple danced the night away with their loved ones. Ranveer went all out and wore a colourful Manish Arora black and pink silk jacket with handcrafted embellishments and a long shirt and pants with heart motifs. He also wore pink tinged sunglasses and fine jewellery and rings from Amrapali Jaipur for the bash. Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi lehenga. The couple are seen dancing to their favourite songs from their films.

Friends and family were invited for the event with a card that said, “Raise a Toast and Celebrate Ranveer and Deepika”. While the decor was tasteful, there was also personalised box of sweets for the guests.

Here are some photos and videos of their DJ party:

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 11:46 IST