Sara Ali Khan stuns in cold-shoulder crop top and metallic pants at Simmba Trailer launch, see pics here

Sara Ali Khan is not only sharp at conversations but she also has the edge to pull off a variety of a trends and there is enough proof from her trailer launches, chat shows, weddings and other public appearances in the last couple of months. With her first film, Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput releasing this week and the next in line Simmba close on its heels, it’s going to be a rocking close to 2018. The millennials are in love with her style and her energy. Simmba stars powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh in the lead role and is a spin-off of Rohit Shetty’s hit franchise, Singham and Singham Returns.

Sara’s look is fresh and chic at the trailer launch that took place earlier today and her soft curls give her complete look a lot of feminity yet a certain edge. Her make-up is fresh and the textured eyebrows define her face beautifully.

Sara has over a million Instagram followers already and we’re sure everyone’s digging her fashion sense well before she makes her big Bollywood debut, followed by a masala film to bring in the New Year.

But it’s not just Sara’s fashion that’s got us in awe of this upcoming actress. It’s her poised yet vibrant demeanour that makes her a befitting Bollywood heroine. What do you think?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 17:04 IST