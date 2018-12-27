Tradition with a twist this wedding season

Come wedding season, our pub-hopping turns into mandap-hopping. And this year, with so many A-list Bollywood actors getting hitched, there is no dearth of fashion inspiration when it comes to wedding wear. Here, we round up some of the experimental looks that will refurbish your traditional wear. Take a leaf out of these fashionistas’ books, and turn heads at the next wedding you attend.

Twirling Magic

Lehengas are a staple at every Indian wedding. But with the same old designs and colours, it can get a bit monotonous. To bring some drama to the look, add a western touch to it by pairing your bright traditional lehenga with a plain shirt or a jacket. Make sure that the colour of the shirt is well-coordinated with your lehenga. Although, there is one golden rule that you need to follow — if your lehenga is heavy on design, then keep the shirt plain and vice-versa. You can also wear funky jewellery with it.

Crop It

Crop tops are the rage this season. The best part is that the options to style these are endless. You can wear a lehenga with it or even a traditional palazzo and the outfit will be wedding-ready instantly. The crop top can be of any material — from lace to pure cotton, with sequins or frills — just make sure that the colour goes well with the entire outfit.

The Power Drape

The wedding look for an Indian woman is incomplete without a sari. Unless you are living under a rock, you will definitely know that there are multiple ways to style a sari. Just by changing the way you drape the pallu or twist the pleats, you can turn the sari into a rocking attire. Another way would be altering the design of the blouse. A cold-shoulder or a cape blouse can be a huge head-turner.

Do The Denim

If you are someone who lives in denims, then this might be perfect for you. Avoiding denims for traditional functions is a rule that is long gone. You can pair a heavy printed, long kurta with your denim. For those who want to push the limits, pair your sari with pants. Pencil pants go well with saris and anarkalis.

Cape It Up

Capes are the perfect substitution for dupattas. Just like the capes protect our favourite superheroes, they can save your boring traditional attire too. Be it with a lehenga blouse or with a sari, capes go pretty much with everything. Wearing a cape with a sari can be a little tricky, so make sure that both sari and the cape are not heavy on design. Don’t go overboard with the jewellery while donning a cape.

