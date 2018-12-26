Aishwarya Rai’s best looks of 2018 prove she’s a true fashion chameleon. See pics

Aishwarya Rai is known for making a statement with practically everything she wears, and 2018 was no different. The actor and former Miss World is one of the most underrated style icons of our time. From her classic saree, lehengas and anarkali to her over-the-top statement gowns and pantsuits, Aishwarya’s style in 2018 has been more refined than ever. Surely by now you’ve noticed the proliferation of Aishwarya Rai pictures circulating on your social media timelines. Perhaps you’ve even recognized that some of these looks are as fierce as they are fabulous. In between taking the internet’s breath away with family pictures featuring daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has been serving looks and showing off every chic look on Instagram. Aishwarya Rai joined the popular photo and video-sharing social networking site in May 2018 and her account is replete with stunning looks.

Between the monochromatic separates, the glittery dresses, and the enchanting red hair, Aishwarya Rai showed up to every event, party, red carpet, wedding looking impressive in her modern-meets-traditional looks. At Cannes Film Festival 2018, for instance, every time Aishwarya stepped out on the red carpet, the cameras got flashing and people got talking about her head-turning looks. And not one of her looks was a disappointment -- Aishwarya’s elaborate Michael Cinco gown took 3,000 hours to handcraft, while her bespoke strapless mint gown by Lebanese-American designer Rami Kadi looked glamorous paired with a sleek updo.

Aishwarya Rai was the epitome of chic in a stunning spread for a bridal magazine in August 2018. On the cover, Aishwarya posed on the rooftop terrace at Hotel Raphael Paris, in a gorgeous fluorescent pink, yellow and aqua striped chiffon kaftan gown, featuring an encrusted cuff and collar, from Ralph and Russo’s autumn/winter 2018 couture collection. And the rest of her magazine shoot was full of equally flirty feminine looks from Zuhair Murad, Elie Saab, Ashi Studio and Giorgio Armani.

Aishwarya Rai also made fans do a double take with her countless ethnic Indian looks that she wore during the wedding season, including at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding on December 12. Aishwarya looked especially majestic wearing gold and red Sabyasachi saree, while the statement uncut diamonds, pearl and gold necklace around her neck added to the royal vibe she exuded. We’ve narrowed Aishwarya Rai’s best looks of 2018 down to the top 10 — take a look ahead.

Aishwarya Rai wearing Michael Cinco

Aishwarya Rai wearing Sabyasachi

Aishwarya Rai wearing Manish Arora

Aishwarya Rai wearing Rohit Bal

Aishwarya Rai wearing Manish Malhotra

Aishwarya Rai wearing Rami Kadi

Aishwarya Rai wearing Giorgio Armani

Aishwarya Rai wearing Massimo Dutti

Aishwarya Rai wearing Falguni Shane Peacock

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 17:19 IST