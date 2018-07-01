Aishwarya Rai wore the most stunning gold saree at Ambani party and we’re fangirling out of control

When you’re attending the engagement of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, you want to look your very best. And, it looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan definitely got the memo. She walked in with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, and stunned at the extravagant bash hosted by Nita and Mukesh Ambani on Saturday. She wore a bold, glittering gold saree, and we’re all in envy over how this saree was more or less made for her.

The saree in question is from designer Manish Malhotra, and is the perfect mix of sexy and dreamy. We don’t know what we love more. The gold that perfectly complements Aishwarya’s skin, or the designer’s tried-and-true formula of mostly diaphanous sarees embroidered in varying degrees with beads, sequins, and appliques.

Beyond the flattering golden hues, gold crystals, sequins, pearls, and antique embroidery, Aishwarya’s look was so elaborate that it stood out from all the lehengas at the bash. Her bold look was perfectly accessorised with regal emerald and gold jhumkas. And because no Aishwarya look is complete without an equally fabulous ‘do, she dressed up her hair as well in gorgeous, voluminous curls.

Below are just a couple of more pictures of Aishwarya looking glam. Isn’t she absolutely breathtaking? Seriously, we’d rock this saree everywhere if we had the chance.

From head to toe, Aishwarya serves effortlessly.

