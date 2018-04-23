Aishwarya Rai’s Rohit Bal anarkali is so pretty we’re at a loss for words

Saturday night’s wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, the niece of designer Sandeep Khosla, in Mumbai had some of our favourite celebrities turning up in their finest ethnic Indian wear. Actor Sonam Kapoor wore an embroidered lehenga that’ll make you gasp and upcoming actor Sara Ali Khan looked like a true Bollywood star in her embellished saree, both designed by designers Abu Jani-Sandip Khosla. But none made quite such an impact as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who looked like a gem in her floor-grazing ivory anarkali designed by Rohit Bal.

A post shared by Queen of Bollywood (Official) (@aishwaryaraibachchan_fc) on Apr 22, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

In true Aishwarya fashion, she reminding us how effortless she is when she took to the star-studded reception in a curve-hugging all-over embroidered anarkali-style jacket. The extravagant matka silk jacket featured zarodoz embroidery with signature Rohit Bal lotus and swan motifs and a drama-inducing flared hem for some extra va-va-voom.

A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial) on Apr 22, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

While Aishwarya typically opts for modest ethnic looks, this time, she chose long sleeves and showed some skin with plunging neckline that put her ivory and gold-flared underlay on full display. Her dainty diamond necklace and studs were the perfect glamorous touches to her intricate summer wedding-friendly ensemble and took the look to the next level.

A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial) on Apr 22, 2018 at 4:07am PDT

Aishwarya’s beauty look was just as noteworthy as her vintage-esque outfit. She wore her shoulder-length light brown hair poker straight and paired the look with arched brows, rosy cheeks, and a scarlet stained lip.

Whether she’s wearing a shimmery Manish Malhotra anarkali or looking like a sassy bride in a traditional-meets-modern pink Masaba Gupta lehenga, Aishwarya somehow always manages to raise our heart rates the second she steps out. Keep reading to take a look back at her recent memorable traditional Indian outfits:

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Mar 6, 2018 at 3:38am PST

Aishwarya wore this blush Manish Malhotra anarkali in March 2018. It was full-sleeved with a modest neckline, had embroidered silver sequins and beads all over, and featured a shiny beaded border that shimmered with every step Aishwarya took. The pattern on the net dupatta draped over her one shoulder matched her intricate anarkali perfectly and added flair to the look. The silver tassles at its border (only revealed when she walked) were a flirty, trendy touch.

A post shared by Mufasa✨🌙 (@masabagupta) on Apr 8, 2018 at 3:53am PDT

In April 2018, Aishwarya wore a Masaba Gupta lehenga that melded timeless (high-waist printed lehenga and modest high-neck blouse) with sassy (pink) at an event in Pune. The two-tone ensemble — pink lehenga embellished with tribal vase, leaf foil and kalash motifs in gold foil print and rich gold embroidered kallis paired with a light stone grey and gold printed dupatta in khadi — certainly doesn’t skimp on spotlight-worthy details. Be it its rich colours, exquisite fabrics, and dramatic silhouettes.

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 27, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

Aishwarya was just one of the many A-list celebrities in attendance at actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai in December 2017. But none were better outfitted for the big night than the former Miss World, who stuck to her usually classic, demure style in an enchanting ensemble by her favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The pearl embroidery on her lehenga was just the right amount of flash to complement her cool-yet-hot vibes. That, plus the alluring off-shoulder blouse made Aishwarya a winner in our book.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more