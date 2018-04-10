Aishwarya Rai’s hot pink lehenga is the perfect way to bring quiet drama to your wedding
A two-toned lehenga, like actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s design by Masaba Gupta, is the perfect way to inject a modern spin to your bridal look. Just add standout jewellery for even more pizzazz.fashion and trends Updated: Apr 10, 2018 09:12 IST
Whether you’re a bride or her best friend looking for outfit ideas for a wedding, look no further than actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest lehenga. Whether your wedding/ mehendi/sangeet is set in a casual garden or beachside, this knockout pink embellished lehenga from House of Masaba will — no doubt — speak to you.
Aishwarya’s look melded timeless (high-waist printed lehenga and modest high-neck blouse) with sassy (pink) at an event in Pune on Saturday and we think this style would be perfect for a traditional wedding that welcomes a touch of modern.
Spotted: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes @houseofmasaba more graceful than ever.
Designed by Masaba Gupta, the two-tone ensemble — pink lehenga embellished with tribal vase, leaf foil and kalash motifs in gold foil print and rich gold embroidered kallis paired with a light stone grey and gold printed dupatta in khadi — certainly doesn’t skimp on spotlight-worthy details. Be it its rich colours, exquisite fabrics, and dramatic silhouettes.
Aishwarya’s traditional gold and diamond earrings and bangles lent just enough shine to her polished ensemble. Poker straight hair, dewy make-up, a pink lip, exaggerated winged eye and a small black bindi finished off the look.
For an edgy-meets-glam look that’s perfect for day and night-time nuptials, mimic Aishwarya’s festive pink look. Then to dress things up a tad, add statement earrings and keep your hair tied in a bun for a bold look, suggests Masaba.
The striking pink colour is a surefire way to get you noticed and can work everywhere, even at a black-tie affair. Morever, you probably will be able to wear it again after your wedding. It screams chic bridesmaid and then some. You can buy this lehenga for Rs 63,000.
Pink is a such wonderful way to add feminine sophistication to your special day, just like actors Sonakshi Sinha and Dia Mirza, and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, recently showed.
While the hues ranged from soft pink to pinkish chrome to hot pink, the three celebrities, who attended separate weddings, showed that the sweet colour is definitely in trend with their must-see wedding-ready lehengas. Scroll to see who you think pulled off pink the best.
1. Sussanne’s House of Masaba lehenga was simple in silhouette, but a punchy fuchsia style and unexpected traditional accessories gave it that something special. With such a sassy-meets-classic aesthetic, this look can easily work for a garden affair. Don’t forget to add gold accessories and a bright lip for a pop of colour.
2. Dia played up the feminine charm with her dusty rose-hued look from Ekaya. We appreciate the addition of traditional gold earrings and necklace, too. Find a classic, clean lehenga like this for a glamorous evening affair,then bring it to life via glam touches like traditional jewellery and an equally pretty clutch.
3. Sonakshi didn’t fail to impress with her rosy floral applique lehenga either. The soft lace off-the-shoulder choli is a darling. This Monika Nidhii ensemble marriers sex appeal and romance perfectly and with its flowy, ethereal feel it would meld beautifully at a wedding by the water. Add beachy, wavy hair like the star’s to match.
