Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor add glamour and Bollywood to friend’s wedding reception

Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna and more looked amazing at a Mumbai wedding reception on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2018 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and several other Bollywood stars were spotted at Saudamini Mattu’s wedding reception. This picture is from a programme organised by Bunt community where Aishwarya was honoured with a title Woman of Substance in Pune.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and several other Bollywood stars were spotted at Saudamini Mattu’s wedding reception. This picture is from a programme organised by Bunt community where Aishwarya was honoured with a title Woman of Substance in Pune.(IANS)

Aishwarya Rai brings beauty wherever she goes. The actor was spotted in the most gorgeous dress at the wedding reception of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative, Saudamini Mattu in Mumbai on Saturday. Also spotted at the party were some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar and more.

The bride, who wore a stunning lehenga for her big day, posed for photographs outside the venue with Aishwarya, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Bahl as she stepped outside to see them off. Dimple was also spotted by the paparazzi as she danced to a Rajesh Khanna song.

#aishwaryaraibachchan in @abujanisandeepkhosla for @saudamini08 wedding reception

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Bhumi also looked gorgeous in a sparkly blue lehenga and Sonam opted for a black and white sharara. Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor also arrived for the function in an orange suit. Also spotted at the reception was Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in a cream-coloured sari. She was also seen with her mother at one of the earlier functions a few days ago.

Check out more photos and videos:

@sonamkapoor at @saudamini08 wedding reception @abujanisandeepkhosla

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Sweet @neetu54 with @sandeepkhosla

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Stunning #dimplekapadia

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

@twinklerkhanna for @saudamini08 wedding reception @abujanisandeepkhosla

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

@sonamkapoor in @abujanisandeepkhosla for @saudamini08 wedding reception

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

#suneetakapoor at @saudamini08 wedding reception @abujanisandeepkhosla

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Aishwarya Rai will soon be seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and is in talks for the Woh Kaun Thi? remake as well. Sonam will be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic with Ranbir Kapoor and Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor. Sara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa.

