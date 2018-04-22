Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor add glamour and Bollywood to friend’s wedding reception

Aishwarya Rai brings beauty wherever she goes. The actor was spotted in the most gorgeous dress at the wedding reception of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative, Saudamini Mattu in Mumbai on Saturday. Also spotted at the party were some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar and more.

The bride, who wore a stunning lehenga for her big day, posed for photographs outside the venue with Aishwarya, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Bahl as she stepped outside to see them off. Dimple was also spotted by the paparazzi as she danced to a Rajesh Khanna song.

Bhumi also looked gorgeous in a sparkly blue lehenga and Sonam opted for a black and white sharara. Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor also arrived for the function in an orange suit. Also spotted at the reception was Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in a cream-coloured sari. She was also seen with her mother at one of the earlier functions a few days ago.

Check out more photos and videos:

Sweet @neetu54 with @sandeepkhosla A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 21, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT

Stunning #dimplekapadia A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 21, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

Aishwarya Rai will soon be seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and is in talks for the Woh Kaun Thi? remake as well. Sonam will be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic with Ranbir Kapoor and Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor. Sara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa.

