Star in the making Sara Ali Khan dances to Saat Samundar Paar at wedding reception

To whoever doubted Sara Ali Khan’s potential as Bollywood’s next big thing, this video should prove you wrong. She was spotted dancing at the wedding reception of Saudamini Mattu, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s relative, in Mumbai on Saturday, and left the guests spellbound with her moves.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter danced to ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ from Vishwatma and taught us a few really great steps to try at the next wedding we are invited to. She wore a beautiful white sari with mirror embellishments that gleamed in the light of the dance floor as she moved with the beats.

Sara will soon make her big Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa. She will also be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which was supposed to be her film, but is currently embroiled in a legal dispute. Talking about Sara, Rohit had recently told PTI that she doesn’t want to restrict herself to just one genre or one kind of a film.

“She is happy to be a part of this. In fact, Sara wants to be part of action film. I am happy to know that she wants to do all kinds of cinema and doesn’t want to get stuck to a film or genre.

“She wants to do solo heroine film, ensemble film, hardcore commercial film, love story, comedy, women oriented subject... She wants to experience everything. She comes from that schooling and I like that in her.”

Also spotted dancing at the wedding were director Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan with her daughter Shweta Nanda, and Sonam Kapoor. Check out their videos:

