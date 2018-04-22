Ever wondered if Sweta Bachchan could’ve been a Bollywood star? Watch this dance video

Several Bollywood stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Neetu Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar and more were present at the wedding ceremony of a relative of fashion designers Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla, held on Saturday evening. But one person stood out. Sweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and the only Bollywood personality who isn’t a film actor, took to the dance floor and shook a leg with her mother Jaya Bachchan. Videos of her performance, including others, were shared online on Sunday.

Saudamini Mattu, the bride, who wore a stunning lehenga for her big day, posed for photographs outside the venue with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonali Bendre and Goldie Bahl as she stepped outside to see them off. Dimple was also spotted by the paparazzi as she danced to a Rajesh Khanna song.

Also spotted at the reception was Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in a cream-coloured sari. She was also seen with her mother at one of the earlier functions a few days ago.

Videos of Sara’s dance performance at the function were also shared online.

Although Sweta and her sister-in-law Aishwarya were both present at the wedding, there is no video of them dancing together (yet).

