No permission for march, prohibitory orders in force: Cops

Ahead of the proposed march to Parliament led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Delhi Police on Sunday said that no permission had been sought and warned that prohibitory orders were in force across New Delhi district. Public meetings, assembly of five or more persons, carrying banners, placards, etc, shouting slogans, processions in any public place within the area were prohibited in New Delhi district, the police said in an order. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

An order signed by assistant commissioner of police Ajay Sharma said public meetings, assembly of five or more persons, carrying of fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis etc, shouting of slogans, making of speeches, processions and demonstrations, picketing or dharnas in any public place within the area were prohibited.

“The specific area covered by this prohibitory order will be the whole area of Sub Division Parliament Street, excluding the exempted area of Jantar Mantar Road,” it said, that the order would remain in force for 60 days (until 22 August) unless withdrawn earlier.

An earlier public advisory posted to X by the account DCP Delhi Police, said “no permission has been sought or granted” for the proposed march.

As the protest coincides with the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, it further said “strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations.”

Warning of legal action, the advisory and the order said, “Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable provisions of law.”

Delhi Police also appealed to the public to comply with the restrictions. “Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security,” advisory said.