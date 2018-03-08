Aishwarya Rai deserves your full attention in her shimmery Manish Malhotra anarkali

In 2018, Aishwarya Rai has picked so many gorgeous, body-flattering ensembles that our eyes widened more and more as we took in one look after the next. So, if there’s one thing we’ve learned about the actor by now, it’s that when she steps into the limelight, she brings her fashion A-game. Case in point: the Fanne Khan star’s latest designer outfit — a floor-skimming embellished anarkali.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Mar 6, 2018 at 3:38am PST

As Aishwarya stood on stage at an event for the Smile Foundation on Tuesday in Mumbai, the Manish Malhotra creation she slipped into shone brightly and captured everyone’s eyes in the room. Her blush anarkali was full-sleeved with a modest neckline and had embroidered silver sequins and beads all over.

Aishwarya kept her look strictly classic. (IANS)

It also featured a beaded border with extra shine that shimmered with every step she took. The pattern on the net dupatta draped over her one shoulder matched her intricate anarkali perfectly and added flair to the look. The silver tassles at its border (only revealed when she walked) were a flirty, trendy touch.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Aishwarya wore a diamond ring and a pair of studs. (IANS)

For accessories, Aishwarya wore classic diamond studs and rings. She finished off her look with a matching pair of silver heels, glossy pink lips and soft curls. The consistently-stylish actor kept her look strictly classic. Recreate her style by teaming a floor-length anarkali with a simple accessories. Add a smudge of eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Aishwarya finished off her look with glossy pink lips and soft curls. (IANS)

This isn’t the first time Aishwarya’s worn a classic silhouette or dressed to the nines in a glamorous Manish Malhotra look, as she prefers standout outfits from the label for fancy events. If you love her latest look — which was not far off from her usual attire, as she pulls off regal ensembles like this one all the time — check out her similar looks here and here.

