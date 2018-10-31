On Aishwarya Rai’s birthday, 20 photos of Aaradhya and family that are too cute to handle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 45 on November 1, Thursday. The actor loves to share adorable family moments on Instagram, and we can’t get enough of them. When the mom of one — she and actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011 — isn’t showing off her impressive movie star status at a red carpet or walking fashion runways, Aishwarya shares photos of her picture-perfect celebrity family, including father-in-law, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Instagram.

Nothing tops the sweet family snaps Aishwarya shares on the regular. Although Aishwarya and Abhishek have always been cute together, their daughter Aaradhya, 6, definitely takes the cake. Whether they’re hitting the Cannes Film Festival together or being silly on social media, it’s clear that the bond between Aishwarya and Aaradhya is special. We just love seeing the adorable mother-daughter pair and their family pictures only get more awe-inducing with time.

Between their family vacations and their precious moments on Instagram, it’s easy to see just how devoted Aishwarya and Abhishek are to their daughter and their family. Keep reading to see some of the Bachchan family’s sweetest moments together, shared by Aishwarya on Instagram:

Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to win our hearts with their adorable family shots on Instagram.

Whether they’re on vacation or just hanging out at home, Aishwarya and Aaradhya always look like they’re having fun.

Aishwarya loves to document her adorable family life on Instagram.

When they are not busy working on their films, loving grandparents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, are taking the most precious family pictures with their granddaughter Aaradhya. Also pictured here is Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son, Agastya Nanda.

Aishwarya keeps posting heart-meltingly cute photos of her adorable daughter Aaradhya.

Thanks to Instagram, fans get an exclusive look at Abhishek and Aishwarya’s down-to-earth home life.

Aishwarya and her mini-me daughter are insanely cute together, so it’s no surprise that they take the best pictures.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s sweet photos together will make you love them even more.

Aishwarya’s Instagram account is pretty much dedicated to her cute daughter, Aaradhya.

On top of their sweet shout-outs, the Bachchans often give the world a peek into their personal lives, sharing both funny and cute family shots, like this birthday picture of Big B with Aaradhya.

Much like her husband, Aishwarya regularly posts photos of their precious daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya’s Instagram account proves that she is the most stylish and sweetest mom out there.

Aishwarya always finds new and creative ways to share snaps of Aaradhya.

Aishwarya’s heartwarming family snaps prove that her brood is almost too cute to handle.

When Aishwarya isn’t hard at work, she’s being a doting mom to her daughter, Aaradhya.

Aishwarya’s photos of her daughter, Aaradhya, prove that she really enjoys motherhood.

On top of their selfies, Aishwarya and Aaradhya post some majorly awe-inducing family shots.

Aishwarya frequently shares shots of her little girl, Aaradhya, on Instagram, whether they’re travelling or just hanging out at home with Vrinda Rai, Aishwarya’s mother.

Thanks to her adorable daughter, Aishwarya has a seriously cute Instagram feed.

With so much going on in her life, Aishwarya often posts images on Instagram that give fans a peek into her celebrity life, and we have to say, it looks pretty awesome.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 21:14 IST