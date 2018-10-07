Abhishek Bachchan shares wife-appreciation post about Aishwarya Rai and her fashion show look

Actor Abhishek Bachchan knows beauty when he sees it. Of course, it’s nothing that should surprise him anymore considering his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture of wife Aishwarya Rai on Instagram. (Instagram)

To appreciate the same, Abhishek shared a special post on Instagram in the glory of his wife’s beauty. In his Instagram stories, Abhishek shared Aishwarya’s picture from the Manish Malhotra fashion show in Doha, Qatar. Aishwarya looks ethereal in the picture, wearing a stunning creation from the fashion designer.

Abhishek also stamped heart-in-hands emoji to the picture. In the photo, Aishwarya is seen walking the ramp in a golden and red dress. She has blue flowers in her hair and a confident look on her face.

At the fashion show, Aishwarya was joined by her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda. Aaradhya and Aishwarya were twinning at the event in matching outfits. Aishwarya saved several pictures from the event with her daughter on Instagram.

Aishwarya and Abhishek will soon be seen together in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. Abhishek and Anurag recently worked together in Manmarziyaan. It also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about how working with his wife was always special, he said, “Gulab Jamun is a sweet film and it’s always a pleasure to work with the missus. Every time we’ve done a film together, it’s been special.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 18:07 IST