Abhishek Bachchan recalls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s practical, funny acting advice

Abhishek Bachchan has given a quite a few memorable performances in his career, including in films such as Refugee, Yuva, Raavan and the Dhoom series. In the life of an actor there are many influences that become a part of their being. Often, they get advice from their co-stars, directors and friends. In his life, too, Abhishek has been advised by many and some of them he certainly cherishes.

In a recent interview to Film Companion, the actor, who will next be seen in Manmarziyaan along with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, spoke about some of the best advice he has received and he recalled an instance when his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, gave him a quirky tip. What’s interesting is that the advice was anything but philosophical--it was practical and hilarious too. The year was 2000 and it was seven years before they got married. And what was it? She told him to ensure that his teeth and nose were clean before giving a shot!

The Deccan Chronicle quoted the actor as saying: “My wife told me, ‘Check your teeth, check your nose.’ Suddenly, the audience realises for time immemorial, ‘That’s what he had for lunch.’ In our first film, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, that’s what she said.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya at pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and fiancee Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on June 30, 2018. (PTI)

Speaking about the scenes that he finds tough to enact these days, Abhishek said they have to be the emotional ones, “because in extreme anger and extreme sorry we tend to forget the character we are playing and become ourselves. To rein that in and direct it in a way that it’s the characters,” was the most challenging for him.

He also spoke of the time when he was simply unable to cry. It was the time when he would train at actor Anupam Kher’s acting school. He recalled the time when while doing an emotional scene during a training session he was unable to cry and that made him very upset. That’s when glycerine helped. However, he was quick to add that while glycerine helps with the first tear, eventually one has to have real tears.

He also received unsolicited advice from young actors which was to “use glycerine because it picks up light better than your actual tears do”.

Another piece of advice that has stayed with him was from friend and co-star Hrithik Roshan, who, after the success of Dhoom 2, had told him that from now on his real struggle would begin. “I remember my dear friend Hrithik said something to me many years ago. We were at a success bash of Dhoom, which was considered my first successful film. And he came and hugged me and he was so happy because he’s been through my journey and we’ve all started together and there’s a huge amount of love and respect. He said, ‘Your struggle starts now.’ And I was like, ‘Ha? What have I been doing for so long?’ ‘You just gave your first hit, now the tough part starts. This is what’ll make you a better actor, because now you have something to lose.’”

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 15:07 IST