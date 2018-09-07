No one has right to tell you who to love: Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is elated with the Supreme Court landmark ruling on Section 377 that decriminalises gay sex.

“Isn’t it lovely? I am so happy. No one has the right to tell you who to love,” says Abhishek, who along with John Abraham portrayed the role of a pretentious gay couple on screen in Dostana (2008).

Wearing a neatly tied red turban, reflectors and a hoody, the actor looks relaxed and confident as he arrives in Chandigarh to promote Manmarziyaan, his upcoming film after two years.

Did he tie the turban on his own? “Ah no, I wish, but it’s tough, it takes time. I have a person called Satnam who does it for me,” says the 42-year-old. “I’m quite particular. I think it (religious sensitivity) should be dealt with sensitively.”

Visiting Chandigarh after four years, he recalls how he shot for LOC Kargil (2003) but he’s only fallen in love with City Beautiful more this time. Calling it a well-planned city with amazing people and food, he says “Kirron aunty” (MP Kirron Kher) was the first person he called up on landing. “She is close to me and (her son) Sikander is like a brother so Chandigarh will always hold a special place and to see how wonderful a job she’s doing (as MP) feels great,” he says.

On gender-based pay disparity in Bollywood, Abhishek is clear. “I’ve worked with female actors who are paid more than me be it Deepika Padukone or my wife Aishwarya. It’s business at the end of the day and if you get the numbers, you’ll be paid accordingly. So, I don’t understand this debate,” he adds.

