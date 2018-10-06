Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a floral queen as she walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra. See pics, videos

When designers have a big statement to make, there is only one showstopper to go to. Manish Malhotra roped in actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again to walk to for him at a special final show at the Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha, Qatar.

The ace designer draped his muse in the most stunning golden and red gown, adorned with floral embellishments. Aishwarya’s rich make-up was done by Mickey Contractor and hair by Florian Hurel. Her hair was decked with blue flowers perfectly matching the colour of her eyes.

Aishwarya posted several pictures from the night on her Instagram page as well. We see her striking a few sultry poses on the couch and even celebrating Mickey’s birthday with her daughter Aaradhya. While Aish plants a kiss on Mickey’s forehead, Aaradhya is seen busy enjoying a delicious cake.Check out more pictures:

The beauty queen was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film failed to do well at the box office. She will now be seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan in a new movie, Gulab Jamun. Talking about how working with his wife was always special, he said, “Gulab Jamun is a sweet film and it’s always a pleasure to work with the missus. Every time we’ve done a film together, it’s been special.”

