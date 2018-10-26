Abhishek Bachchan’s flashback Friday post with wife Aishwarya Rai is pure nostalgia. See photo

Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram handle is a treasure trove of throwback pictures. The Manmarziyaan actor has previously shared some never-before-seen pictures with his mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, father Amitabh Bachchan and on Friday, he shared a ‘flashback Friday’ post with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The picture was taken in 2008 when the actors were on their ‘Unforgettable Tour’ of the US.

Abhishek wrote alongside the picture, “During a press conference while we were on the ‘Unforgettable Tour’ back in 2008. Think this was in Atlantic City. #TheMrs.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek were recently spotted together at one of the kabaddi matches of Abhishek’s team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. Abhishek had shared a selfie, which he had captioned, “My favourite Pink Panthers!”

Abhishek recently spoke about teaming up with Aishwarya for the film Gulab Jamun. He said, “It’s a very sweet script that both Aishwarya and I have liked a lot. It’s directed by a wonderful new director, Sarvesh Mewara, and will be produced by Anurag Kashyap and his company. But we still have to work out when we are going to do it. We are finishing work on the script but it’s something we definitely want to do.”

Abhishek was last seen in Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, in which he played the role of a Sikh man. His performance in the film was appreciated by the audience and critics.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 19:10 IST