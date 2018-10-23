This Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer is Abhishek Bachchan’s favourite romantic film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are known as one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood. The two are often spotted at parties or seen supporting each other at Bollywood and sport-related events (Abhishek is also the owner of kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers). The latter recently took part in a candid chat with film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra on their podcast Take 2 and shared a lot about his childhood amid films and more.

When asked about his favourite romantic film, Abhishek Bachchan shared how much he loves Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He even named it as one of his favourite Aishwarya Rai films. The 1999 film was a love triangle directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and had Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn as the male leads. For the record, Salman and Aishwarya were in a relationship for some time and had reportedly fallen in love during the shooting of the same film. Interestingly, the actor claimed to have never had a conversation with the former Miss World about their favourite films and promised to ask her at the earliest.

While Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan this year, Abhishek made a comeback in films with Manmarziyaan after a two year-long hiatus. The star couple has its own body of work to boast about besides their lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and a famous surname. The much-in-love couple is known to be among the most stable married pairs of Bollywood; they tied the knot eleven years ago in April 2007. The two are parents to six years-old Aaradhya who has been paparazzi’s favourite ever since she was born. The little one is often seen accompanying her star mom for international events, fashion shows and star-studded parties.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 08:34 IST