Aishwarya Rai weaves some black magic with a side serving of bling. See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sure loves her bling. As the actor stepped out for the Tennis Premiere League opening in an all-black outfit, she ensured that there was enough shine and sparkle. Did the actor stand out in the gathering of celebs which included Leander Paes and Shashank Khaitan? You bet she did.

While the pant-suit was in the staid but stylish black, the bling on the sleeves was what really stood out. She complemented it with red lipstick, hair in soft curls and dewy make-up. Earlier, Aishwarya chose bling when she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra earlier this month and while accepting the Meryl Streep Award for excellence in acting.

The actor, who had earlier commented on #MeToo movement earlier, refused to share thoughts on Bollywood personalities such as Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Anu Malik being named by survivors. Dhadak director Khaitan was more forthcoming. “I think we all should support #MeToo campaign. There are so many people who have been victims of sexual harassment and through this campaign, they are getting an opportunity to share their stories. This takes lot of guts.

“Earlier if someone wanted to share something then, their voices were suppressed or they used to face criticism but now the time has changed and we can all support them. I hope all cases which are coming out are genuine and concerned agencies should investigate the matter and if an accused is found guilty then, he should be punished,” he said.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 10:10 IST