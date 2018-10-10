Aishwarya Rai is staring into your soul with these stunning new pictures

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai truly knows how to stun and intimidate with her beauty all at once. The actor shared two new pictures and a glorious video on Tuesday and we just don’t know which one is impressing us the most.

Aishwarya shared the photos from the launch event in Mumbai of the new makeup line festival collection named L’Oreal Paris X Sabyasachi Calcutta. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black and white, animal print saree with a tasseled hem. Designer Sabyasachi also shared several pictures and videos from his new collection on Instagram. Check them out:

Referring to the cosmetic brand L’Oreal, she said: “We started the ‘We Worth It’ award and I became the poster girl of that. I came on board because we are speaking for women, giving them a platform for appreciation of their efforts by a wider audience.”

At the event, Aishwarya also talked about the raging #MeToo movement in India. She said she believes that talking on women empowerment should be a continuous process.

“I think it is a good sign how the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum. However, I would refrain to comment on any specific case as that would be irresponsible on our part. At least some of these cases would become sub judice soon. So, I don’t think it would be proper to talk about any particular incident,” Aishwarya told the media.

Aishwarya will soon be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. She was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 10:34 IST