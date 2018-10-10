Aishwarya Rai is staring into your soul with these stunning new pictures
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked as stunning as we have ever seen her in new pictures from her photoshoot for a new make up line.bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2018 10:35 IST
Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai truly knows how to stun and intimidate with her beauty all at once. The actor shared two new pictures and a glorious video on Tuesday and we just don’t know which one is impressing us the most.
Aishwarya shared the photos from the launch event in Mumbai of the new makeup line festival collection named L’Oreal Paris X Sabyasachi Calcutta. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a black and white, animal print saree with a tasseled hem. Designer Sabyasachi also shared several pictures and videos from his new collection on Instagram. Check them out:
A journey that started in Calcutta and ended in Paris. To create and curate a range of classic and timeless makeup. From shoot to launch, we have created more than just a collection. We have created a collaboration that I am proud to be a part of. L'Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
For my maiden collaboration with L'Oréal, the festive collection had to kick off with a saree. I believe in things which are classic, timeless and hence, worthy of investment. Things and experiences that can be used again and again. A winged liner, a strong red mouth, wind-swept hair and a chic modern saree creates an iconic fashion statement this festive season. To be worn every single day. Because every day should be a celebration. Of yourself! #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #PureRouge #Shade266 Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
For me, Paris has always been special. It was the first city that I interned in. The beauty of it is that it cannot be defined. It just needs to be experienced. The timelessness, the elegance, the precious sophistication, and yet the sense of casual whimsy. The L'Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup collection had to capture just that. For the woman with a certain je ne sais quoi about her. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #LincolnRose #Shade213
Modern beauty is about being carefree and casual. Wear your makeup effortlessly. Makeup shouldn't wear you down. A red mouth, a winged liner, sun-kissed, wind-swept hair and a simple, classic saree creates a look that is iconic, yet simple to achieve. It has a certain je ne sais quoi about it. Recreate it with L'Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris #PureRouge #Shade266 Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
Referring to the cosmetic brand L’Oreal, she said: “We started the ‘We Worth It’ award and I became the poster girl of that. I came on board because we are speaking for women, giving them a platform for appreciation of their efforts by a wider audience.”
At the event, Aishwarya also talked about the raging #MeToo movement in India. She said she believes that talking on women empowerment should be a continuous process.
“I think it is a good sign how the #MeToo movement is gaining momentum. However, I would refrain to comment on any specific case as that would be irresponsible on our part. At least some of these cases would become sub judice soon. So, I don’t think it would be proper to talk about any particular incident,” Aishwarya told the media.
Aishwarya will soon be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. She was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
First Published: Oct 10, 2018 10:34 IST