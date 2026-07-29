Ludhiana: Seven months on, deceased woman’s kin await justice

Seven months after a 31-year-old woman from Haryana died under mysterious circumstances in Ludhiana, her family continues to struggle for justice, alleging that the accused husband and in-laws remain at large despite the rejection of their anticipatory bail. The victim’s family has been making frequent trips from Haryana to Ludhiana, demanding the arrest of the accused. (HT File)

The victim, Nisha, a resident of Yamunanagar, died on January 12, days after she was admitted to a hospital with severe health complications. Initially treated as a suspicious death, the case took a serious turn when her viscera report, received by police in May, reportedly confirmed poisoning. Following the report, the Shimlapuri police registered a case of dowry harassment and dowry death against her husband Sahil Saini, father-in-law Subhash Saini, mother-in-law Sunita and uncle-in-law Satish.

Nisha’s family alleges that she was subjected to persistent harassment over dowry demands soon after her marriage to Sahil on April 6, 2025. According to her brother Jitendra, the accused had initially demanded a car and later allegedly pressured the family to provide ₹8 lakh, claiming the money was needed for an online investment.

Jitendra said Nisha had informed family members about the harassment on several occasions. On January 4, she travelled to Ludhiana to stay with her husband. The family claims that after attending a meal at a relative’s house, Nisha complained of severe discomfort and her condition deteriorated. She was taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, where she died on January 12.

The victim’s family has been making frequent trips from Haryana to Ludhiana, demanding the arrest of the accused. They pointed out that a Ludhiana court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused on July 13, yet no arrests have been made.

“Despite the court’s order, the accused are still roaming free. We have been repeatedly approaching the police and senior officials, but no concrete action has been taken,” Jitendra alleged. On Tuesday, he visited the office of the police commissioner and later submitted a representation to the ADCP, City 2 seeking immediate arrests.

SHO Guljinder Singh of Shimlapuri police station said police teams have conducted raids in Haryana to trace the accused. “The accused are absconding. Efforts are on to locate and arrest them,” he said.