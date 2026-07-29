Maharashtra tops country with 99 lakh tonnes of sugar production: NFCSF

Maharashtra has emerged as the country’s largest sugar producer in the 2025-26 crushing season, producing 99 lakh tonnes of sugar — an increase of 18 lakh tonnes over the previous season — according to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF). Maharashtra overtook Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka to become the country’s largest sugar producer this season. (HT)

State sugar commissioner Sanjay Kolte said, “The monsoon was good during the 2025-26 season, and the area under sugarcane cultivation increased to 16.4 lakh hectares from 13.70 lakh hectares in 2024-25.”

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 21, Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Ram Nath Thakur said sugarcane production in Maharashtra rose to 1,316.49 lakh tonnes in 2025-26 from 1,099.70 lakh tonnes in the previous season.

“The yield per hectare also increased from over 94 tonnes in 2024-25 to more than 95 tonnes in 2025-26,” Thakur said.

Kolte attributed the improved performance to higher sugarcane availability and favourable agro-climatic conditions, which boosted production across the state.

The sugarcane crushing season begins on November 1 and generally continues until April, although it concludes by March in some parts of western Maharashtra depending on cane availability.

According to NFCSF, Maharashtra overtook Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka to become the country’s largest sugar producer this season.

“The country’s overall sugar production has increased marginally by 17 lakh tonnes, from 261.80 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. Maharashtra’s higher output has largely contributed to this increase,” said NFCSF managing director Prakash Naiknavare.

He said sugar production in Uttar Pradesh declined by more than 3 lakh tonnes, from 92.75 lakh tonnes last season, while Karnataka’s output increased from over 42 lakh tonnes to 49.50 lakh tonnes.

“Besides the increase in the area under sugarcane cultivation, sugar recovery improved from 10.10% last season to 10.25% this season, which also contributed to higher sugar production in Maharashtra,” he said.

However, Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation vice-chairman Pratap Ohal said the state’s output fell short of the sugar commissioner’s earlier estimate of 105 lakh tonnes.

“Production remained at 99 lakh tonnes. The area under sugarcane cultivation is gradually declining as many farmers are shifting to other crops. Cane growers have to wait nearly 15 months to receive payment for their produce, discouraging many from continuing sugarcane cultivation,” Ohal said.