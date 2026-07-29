Chandigarh has sufficient waste disposal capacity: Centre to Lok Sabha

The Centre has informed the Lok Sabha that Chandigarh already has 23 Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste collection and disposal sites under the municipal corporation, surpassing the proposed 17 sites mentioned in the question. The city currently has 23 designated C&D waste collection centres spread across various sectors and localities, including Manimajra, Maloya, Ram Darbar and the Industrial Area. (HT File)

The government said the city generates around 13,285 metric tonnes of C&D waste annually, while its processing and safe disposal capacity stands at 45,000 metric tonnes per year, indicating sufficient infrastructure to handle current waste volumes.

The ministry of home affairs also stated that there is no unregulated dumping of C&D waste in Chandigarh. According to the reply, the municipal corporation has deployed adequate tippers, loaders and other vehicles to ensure timely collection and transportation of construction debris.

On the issue of providing a dedicated collection point in every ward, the government clarified that the existing collection centres are located either within the wards or in nearby wards, depending on land availability and feasibility. The city currently has 23 designated C&D waste collection centres spread across various sectors and localities, including Manimajra, Maloya, Ram Darbar and the Industrial Area.

The reply was provided in response to a question by MP Manish Tewari in Lok Sabha.