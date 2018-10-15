Aishwarya Rai captures daughter Aaradhya’s cute moment with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are the most talked about mother-daughter duo in Bollywood. Ever since the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor made her Instagram debut, she has been engaging her fans with adorable pictures of the young princess.

The actor has now shared a lovely picture of Aaradhya with dad Abhishek Bachchan and father Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram, enough to wade away our Monday blues. Earlier, Amitabh had also shared similar photos.

The former Miss World also shared a throwback picture from her latest Sabyasachi shoot in a printed sari. The actor also makes a unique style statement in red tresses which she had also sported in her last film Fanney Khan.

Aishwarya recently featured in a special photoshoot for Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s limited edition makeup line in collaboration with a makeup brand. While she looks gorgeous in each one of the stills from the shoot, this one in a hand-printed black and white sari is the epitome of elegance and simplicity. It’s only obvious how Aaradhya was all smiles to join her mother off the camera.

The actor often takes Aaradhya along for her international outings and public events. Not just the two are inseparable but are a sight to watch and the pictures are proof. Aishwarya recently walked the ramp in Doha for designer and friend Manish Malhotra in a beautiful sparkly gown. She was later joined by her daughter in an identical attire as the two happily posed for the camera.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Divya Dutta and Pihu Sand.

