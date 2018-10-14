Aishwarya Rai says daughter Aaradhya hasn’t lost her innocence despite the spotlight

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most important public appearances has one thing in common – daughter Aaradhya smiling at the cameras, holding her mother’s hand. Aishwarya has been a hands-on mother and has often described her relationship with Aaradhya as the most precious of her life.

Husband Abhishek Bachchan also called her a “supermom” who is trying to give her daughter a regular upbringing. Speaking to DNA, Aishwarya said about Aaradhya, “Usually, when kids are in the spotlight, they tend to lose their innocence. Aaradhya has still managed to retain that. I have tried to give her a normal upbringing and have never made much ado about it. At the same time, we also have to accept that this is and will be her reality.”

Talking about how she has tried to make it normal, she said, “Walking the streets here is not possible and whatever two-three parks I could go to with her, I did. I have just snuck into little pockets in and around Mumbai to give her a taste of that side, too. If I spotted a slide on the way and not many people were around, I have taken Aaradhya there. Thankfully, the media had no clue about it. Abroad, this isn’t a problem at all, so things like these are easier.”

Calling Aaradhya her “mini-me”, the actor added, “I go every day with her to school to drop and pick her up. I do it because I like to do it. I enjoy the time that we spend together. I’m blissed out and that’s the contentment that everyone gets to see. I’m glad about the choices I’ve made with regards to her. I’ll continue being protective, but I’ll still keep on trying to make everything normal.”

