Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post the sweetest family pics, birthday notes for Amitabh Bachchan

Friday marked veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s 76th birthday. And while his friends and fans around the globe wished him ‘happy birthday’, the sweetest tribute of all came from his little granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

To celebrate the special occasion, Aishwarya posted two gorgeous throwback photos on Instagram -- one of Big B and another of six-year-old Aaradhya with her “Dadaji”. She wrote, “MAY THE LIGHT KEEP SHINING GOD BLESS HAPPY BIRTHDAY PA” and added a long string of celebration emojis for emphasis. Along with the sweet shot of Amitabh and Aaradhya, she posted her daughter’s heartwarming birthday message, writing in her caption, “HAPPYYY 76th BIRTHDAY Dadaji.”

Check out how Aishwarya and Aaradhya wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy 76th birthday:

In 2017, the Bachchan family, including Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, vacationed together on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday in the Maldives. Making things even more special on the joyous occasion was a ‘happy birthday’ sign via a stunning firework display at their pristine private beach.

The pictures, in which Big B and Aaradhya are looking up at the Maldivian night sky, shared by Aishwarya on Friday, appear to be from the trip.

The lush, white-sand islands of Maldives are one of the Bachchan family’s favourite vacation destinations. Aishwarya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their whole family have been spotted on many Maldives getaways. The photogenic country in the Indian Ocean has also seen the likes of Sonakshi Sinha and celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pay visits.

In September, Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur Ali Khan went on a vacation to the Maldives with actors Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Pictures of the celebrity couples (and their toddlers) from their envy-inducing vacation went viral.

