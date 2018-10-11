On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, 22 inside pics of the stunning bungalow he shares with his family

Actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 76th birthday on Thursday. If you’ve ever wondered how the award-winning actor lives his lavish life, the wait is over. Through his Instagram, Big B has given fans a few glimpses of his luxurious bungalow, Jalsa, which he shares with wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, mirrored shelves, fresh flowers, a good helping of warm, earthy stone and wood to balance out the otherwise clean, modern living space, the property in Juhu, Mumbai is as glamorous as you’d expect.

Amitabh Bachchan’s lushly landscaped bungalow is as worldly and relaxed as the family that calls it home. It elegantly combines comfort, warmth and luxury. Throughout the light-filled space, robust design elements, like brawny tables and dark colour pallettes keep company with graceful, softer gestures, whether it be the jewellery-like lights or vintage brass sculptures. Vivid paintings and stacked books are two intriguing and eccentric focal points of the house.

Scroll down for a look inside Amitabh Bachchan’s idyllic, elegant bungalow layered with personal touches:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:32 IST