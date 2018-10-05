Abhishek Bachchan takes revenge on dad Amitabh Bachchan with a throwback pic

Abhishek Bachchan isn’t one to tolerate trolls, even if it is his own father. The actor shared a picture of his dad Amitabh Bachchan in a bid to get back at him for sharing an embarrassing childhood picture on Wednesday.

Abhishek took to Twitter to post a really old throwback picture of Amitabh and captioned it, “And he said I look like sauce!,” a reference to the caption shared by Amitabh a few days ago. Amitabh has posted an old picture of Abhishek, flashing a toothless smile, and had captioned it, “You look like sauce !!”

Amitabh’s caption confused his fans who had no idea what to make of the word ‘sauce’. Even his daughter Shweta Bachchan was confused. “What do you mean? Sauce? Hahahahahah,” she wrote and even clarified that she wasn’t the one to write that comment.

The veteran actor’s Instagram page is full of old family pictures of his kids and wife. He recently shared one of his kids enjoying ice cream. “When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’ , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today,” he captioned the picture.

Amitabh will soon be seen in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is a fictional story of a group of mercenaries who fight against the East India Company’s invasion. It releases on November 8.

