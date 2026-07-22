Three charts that possibly explain Monday’s student protest | Number Theory

The government’s third term has seen a stagnation of sentiment around employment

RBI’s Urban Consumer Confidence Survey (UCCS) asks questions on current perception and future outlook on employment. The net sentiment on these measures the difference in share in respondents who report an improvement compared to last year or foresee an improvement in the year ahead. Long-term data from the UCCS shows that both current perception and future outlook peaked in the early part of the first Narendra Modi government which came on a promise of widespread economic prosperity powered by good governance . While sentiment withered a bit through the first Modi government, it improved once again by the end of its term. The second term saw a poor performance on both these indicators, which is expected given disruptions such as the Covid-19 pandemic. While things improved steadily once the pandemic eased, the rising trajectory has stalled under the third Modi government and even seen a decline in the past couple of rounds. To be sure, there is still nothing in the data which suggests a large reversal.