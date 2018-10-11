Amitabh Bachchan’s first look as Guru Gosayi Venkanna in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. See pic

The first look of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan from Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s 76th birthday. The motion poster shows Amitabh in the garb of the wise old man, with silver-grey flowing beard and hair and a saffron robe to match. He also sports a red tilak on his forehead. Amitabh plays Guru Gosayi Venkanna in the film.

Sharing the motion poster on Amitabh’s birthday, Ram Charan, who is the producer of the film, wrote: “Take immense pride in introducing the legend of Indian cinema Shri Amitabh Bachchan Garu as Guru Gosayi Venkanna on his special day. Wish you a very Happy Birthday Sir. May you continue entertaining, inspiring and guiding us.”

It may be recalled that Chiranjeevi is playing legendary Telugu freedom fighter from the Andhra region Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought the British in 1800s. Chiranjeevi has had a long-time desire to play a historical character and in Narasimha Reddy, he finds the perfect fit. In the teaser which was unveiled on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday in August earlier this year, the megastar is shown to be a leader of the oppressed as the British are shown to be the colonial masters.

The teaser tells us that this is the story of an “unsung hero” and calls Reddy’s struggle against the British as “India’s first civil rebellion against the British rule”. It may be recalled that in 1857, sepoys in garrison towns across north and east India revolted against the British. Later, a number of Indian rulers too rose up in an armed rebellion.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film also stars Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah and Brahmaji.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 11:36 IST